24小时时事新闻(9月12日) 24Hours

9月10日，美国纽约，下曼哈顿地区点亮两束插入云霄的灯光，纪念“9·11”恐怖袭击事件。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
9月10日，美国泽西城，一名女子触摸自由公园的“虚空纪念碑”(Empty Sky)，悼念“9·11”恐怖袭击事件中的遇难者。REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
9月10日，约旦河西岸希伯伦，巴勒斯坦民众在示威活动向总理萨拉姆·法耶兹(Salam Fayyad)肖像扔鞋子，抗议生活成本高昂。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
9月10日，英国伦敦，人们摆出奥运双金牌得主、长跑冠军莫·法拉赫(Mo Farah)的经典姿势。参加伦敦奥运会和残奥会的英国体育健儿当日参加在伦敦市中心举行的巡城大游行，庆祝英国奥运及残奥军团取得的成绩，数万伦敦市民走上more
办公室职员观看奥运会运动员的巡城大游行。 REUTERS/Tim Ireland/Pool
9月10日，云南彝良，一个地震幸存者躺在医院病床上。9月7日，云南省昭通市彝良县与贵州省毕节地区威宁彝族回族苗族自治县交界发生5.7级地震，已造成至少81人死亡。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
9月10日，云南彝良地震重灾区洛泽河镇，一名士兵在山体滑坡时奔跑。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一个孩子在葬礼后抱着在地震中遇难的父亲照片。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
9月10日，意大利罗马，铝业生产商美铝公司工人在就业部大楼附近举行抗议活动。铝业生产商美铝公司(Alcoa)已决定关闭其撒丁岛铝冶炼厂，使失业率在意大利居高不下的该地区面临1,500名工人被裁减的威胁。 REUTERS/more
9月10日，南非西北省，世界第三大铂生产商Lonmin铂矿的数千名矿工举行游行，要求增长工资。在四个星期前一次枪击事件中，共有37个矿工被警察部队杀害，此事件震惊全国。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
9月10日，德国柏林南部Selchow，一名工作人员摆放迷你飞机模型，为柏林国际航空航天展览会做准备。柏林国际航空航天展览会于9月11日至16日举行。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
9月10日，科威特首都科威特城，抗议者在示威活动中玩手机。 REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
9月8日，叙利亚阿勒颇，反抗军士兵检查在袭击中被毁坏的基地。 REUTERS/Zain Karam
9月10日，叙利亚霍尔姆斯，遭毁坏的房屋废墟中有一只被抛弃的宠物龟。 REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
9月10日，尼泊尔加德满都，一名人力车夫等待顾客。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
9月10日，北京，一名骑着摩托车的男子等红灯时打电话。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
9月10日，印度泰米尔纳德邦古丹库兰，警察站在一名痛哭的抗议者附近。数以千计的民众举行示威活动，抗议位于孟加拉湾的古丹库兰核电厂。REUTERS/Stringer
9月10日，在纽约时装周上，模特在Marc Jacobs2013春夏发布会上展示新品服装。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9月10日，在纽约时装周上，一名观众拍摄走秀的模特。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
9月9日，纽约时装周上的一名潮男观众。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
