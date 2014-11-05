24小时时事新闻（11月6日） 24Hours
11月4日，印度斯利那加，穆斯林妇女观望阿舒拉节游行。阿舒拉节是伊斯兰教圣日是什叶派穆斯林为哀悼穆罕默德的外孙侯赛因遇难的重要纪念日。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
11月4日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名模特身穿设计师Francisco Tamaral的作品拍照片。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
11月4日，法国昂代尔诺莱班，天空中的乌云线。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
11月4日，美国纽约，一名法官出席特别会议。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
11月4日，法国南特，罢工律师将工作服挂于法院前，抗议政府职业改革计划。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
11月4日，美国夏洛特，投票站工作人员手抚圣经读选民誓言。美国国会中期选举当日举行，众议院435个议席将全部改选，同时参议院中的36个席位以及36个州的州长都将重新选举。REUTERS/Chris Keane
11月4日，印度德里，穆斯林在阿舒拉游行上索要免费饮用水。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
11月3日，美国洛杉矶，金·凯瑞(Jim Carrey)和杰夫·丹尼尔斯(Jeff Daniels)主演的《阿呆和阿瓜2》举行首映礼。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
11月4日，叙利亚火力打击位于叙边境重镇科巴尼的伊斯兰国武装。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
11月4日，英国德比，夜幕下的航空发动机制造商罗尔斯·罗伊斯公司大楼。罗尔斯·罗伊斯公司计划未来18个月内裁员2600人，以削减成本。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
歌坛女星吸金榜 Highest paid women in music
《福布斯》近日公布2014年度歌坛女星收入榜，流行天后碧昂斯以1.15亿美元的年收入登顶，成为歌坛吸金女王。
印度公路全球最危险 India Road
印度的公路是世界上最危险的，因为很多驾驶员没有接受过培训、执法不足、高速维护得不好，以及很多汽车无法通过现代冲撞试验。
24小时时事新闻（11月5日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
韩国“整形天堂”乱象横生 Botched Jobs in SK
韩国整形美容市场规模达50亿美元，占全球市场的四分之一。该国繁荣的整形美容行业面临冲击，2013年关于整形手术问题以及冒牌医生的正式投诉较一年前翻了一番。
