24小时时事新闻(5月9日) 24hours
5月7日，法国巴黎，新总统奥朗德(Francois Hollande)抵达住处。国际两大信评机构标普和惠誉表示，奥朗德当选法国总统不会影响法国主权信评及前景展望。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
5月7日，德国柏林，德国总理、基督教民主联盟领袖默克尔参加政党会议。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
5月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科大教堂广场，普京与梅德韦杰夫参加自己的就职仪式。普京当日宣誓就任俄罗斯总统，呼吁团结并承诺在新一届六年任期内加强民主，并表示对梅德韦杰夫的赞赏。 REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianimore
防暴警察逮捕举行抗议活动的人权主义者波诺马廖夫(Lev Ponomaryov)。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
防暴警察追逐抗议者。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
5月7日，美国纽约，影星萨莎·拜伦·科恩(Sacha Baron Cohen)扮成即将上映的影片《独裁者》中的人物形象，出席新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
5月7日，缅甸仰光，全国民主联盟党领导人昂山素季出席民盟Lanmadaw Township分支开幕仪式。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
5月7日，日本东京，一座18米高的机器人“高达”模型亮相购物中心门前。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月7日，英国吉祥物大奖赛在英格兰南部Sunbury举行，选手们在比赛期间休息。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
5月7日，美国伊利诺伊州佩卡托尼卡，一名蹦床选手在体育馆内练习，备战伦敦奥运会。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
5月7日，阿富汗喀布尔，一名男子拿着传统火炉焚香，据信可以给生活带来好运。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
5月7日，美国华盛顿五角大楼，中国国防部长梁光烈与美国防长帕内塔(Leon Panetta)共同举行联合记者会。梁光烈表示不同意美国遭受的网络攻击直接来源于中国的说法，并称这是没有事实根据的。 REUTERS/Kevinmore
5月7日，印度加尔各答，一名女子在一个公共论坛上聆听美国国务卿希拉里讲话。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
5月7日，英国大学体育联合会室外田径锦标赛在伦敦奥运会主体育场奥运碗举行，参赛选手们参加男子3000米障碍赛。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
5月7日，奥地利维也纳，顾客坐在猫咪咖啡馆“Neko”内。这是维也纳首家猫咪咖啡馆，在这里，顾客可以一边喝咖啡一边和猫咪玩耍。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
下一个
普京重返克里姆林宫 Vladimir Putin
(Reuters) - 2012年5月7日，普京宣誓就任俄罗斯总统，呼吁团结并承诺在新一届六年任期内加强民主，并表示对梅德韦杰夫的赞赏。
火辣内衣橄榄球赛 Lingerie Football
(Reuters) -东西部联盟的两支内衣橄榄球队在墨西哥首都墨西哥城上演一场热辣表演赛。与男子橄榄球不同，内衣橄榄球联赛的女队员们均穿着热辣内衣参赛。
24小时时事新闻(5月8日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
墨西哥俏萝莉 Mexican Lolita
(Reuters) -萝莉风已在墨西哥盛行，艾琳·娜娃是墨西哥“萝莉天堂”俱乐部的创建人之一。
精选图集
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.