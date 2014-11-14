中国着力打造中国-东盟命运共同体 25th ASEAN Summit
2014年12月12日，为期两天的第25届东盟峰会在缅甸首都内比都开幕。(一名警察在缅甸国际会议中心站岗。) REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
本次系列峰会包括东盟领导人会议、中国-东盟领导人会议(10＋1)、东盟与中日韩领导人会议(10＋3)和东亚峰会(10＋8)等。(11月12日，与会领导人在东盟峰会开幕式上合影。) REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tumore
本次东亚领导人系列会议的主题是“团结一致，迈向和平繁荣的共同体”。(11月12日，与会领导人在东盟领导人会议开幕式上拉手合影。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月12日，舞者在开幕仪式上表演。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
11月12日，缅甸总统吴登盛与夫人杜钦钦温欢迎新加坡总理李显龙及夫人何晶。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月12日，日本首相安倍晋三与缅甸总统吴登盛在拍照结束后离开。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月12日，缅甸总统吴登盛与夫人杜钦钦温欢迎俄罗斯总理梅德韦杰夫。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月12日，缅甸总统吴登盛与夫人杜钦钦温欢迎韩国总统朴槿惠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月12日，缅甸总统吴登盛欢迎美国总统奥巴马。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月12日，(由左至右)中国国务院总理李克强、缅甸总统吴登盛、美国总统奥巴马、马来西亚首相纳吉布和俄罗斯总理梅德韦杰夫拉手合影。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月13日，身穿民族服饰的学生代表参加欢迎国家元首仪式。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
11月13日，身穿民族服饰的学生代表参加欢迎国家元首仪式。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
11月13日，美国总统奥巴马在一个圆桌会议后与缅甸反对派领导人昂山素季交谈。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
11月13日，缅甸总统吴登盛与美国总统奥巴马在缅甸总统府会面。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
中国国务院总理李克强承诺将支持东盟政治安全、经济和社会文化共同体建设，深化双方利益融合，打造更紧密的中国-东盟命运共同体。(11月13日，缅甸总统吴登盛与中国国务院总理李克强握手。) REUTERS/Soe Zeya more
