本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly

DATE IMPORTED: February 26, 2014 Students practice inside a dome inflated with purified air on a smoggy day at the Western Academy of Beijing February 26, 2014. The dome, named the Tiger L'Air, holds four tennis courts and was set up last November for students to practice in. With a monthly cost of 55,000 yuan ($9,000), the dome pumps in outside polluted air and cleans it with high-efficiency particulate absorption (H.E.P.A) filters. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS SOCIETY EDUCATION)

Close