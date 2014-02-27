本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly
DATE IMPORTED: February 26, 2014 Students practice inside a dome inflated with purified air on a smoggy day atmore
2 香港，《明报》前总编刘进图在医院接受治疗。刘进图26日早在香港西湾河遇袭，身中6刀。REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -
揭秘俄罗斯军力 Inside the Russian military
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯总统普京下令军队在与乌克兰边境举行军演，这是继乌克兰前总统亚努科维奇被罢免后，俄罗斯作出的最强硬姿态。
路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Feb 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
乌克兰前总统豪宅曝光 Yanukovich's Opulent House
(Reuters) - 乌克兰前总统亚努科维奇自2月21日“出走”后，反对派占领他的豪华私人庄园，曝光了其奢华生活。
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.