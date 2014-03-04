奥斯卡惊艳时刻 Memorable Oscar fashion
2014年第86届奥斯卡颁奖典礼，澳大利亚女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
《特种部队：眼镜蛇的崛起》男星钱宁·塔图姆(Channing Tatum)与妻子珍娜·迪万(Jenna Dewan)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
肯尼亚女演员露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong"o)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
美国演艺资讯节目《Extra》主持人玛丽娅·曼努诺斯 (Maria Menounos)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2013年第85届奥斯卡金像奖，美国当红新生代女演员克里斯汀·斯图尔特(Kristen Stewart)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
哈莉·贝瑞(Halle Berry)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
美籍华裔女星奥利维亚·穆恩(Olivia Munn)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2012年第84届奥斯卡金像奖，美国女歌手詹妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
杰西卡·查斯坦(Jessica Chastain)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
喜剧演员萨莎·拜伦·科恩(Sacha Baron Cohen)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2011年第83届奥斯卡金像奖，英国女演员海伦娜·伯南·卡特(Helena Bonham Carter)、安妮特·贝宁(Annette Bening)、莎朗·斯通(Sharon Stone)。 REUTERS/Staff
麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2009年第81届奥斯卡金像奖，玛丽莎·托梅(Marisa Tomei)。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
美国音乐天后碧昂斯(Beyonce)。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2008年第80届奥斯卡金像奖，超模海蒂·克鲁姆(Heidi Klum)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
迪亚波罗·科迪(Diablo Cody)。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
法国女星玛丽昂·歌迪亚(Marion Cotillard)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2007年第79届奥斯卡金像奖，佩内洛普·克鲁兹(Penelope Cruz)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
朱迪·福斯特(Jodie Foster)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
安妮·海瑟薇(Anne Hathaway)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2006年第78届奥斯卡金像奖，米歇尔·威廉姆斯(Michelle Williams)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
凯拉·奈特利(Keira Knightley)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
好莱坞性感女星莎尔玛·海雅克(Salma Hayek)。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
2005年第77届奥斯卡金像奖，希拉里·斯万克(Hilary Swank)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
凯特·温斯莱特(Kate Winslet)。REUTERS/John Schults
2004年第76届奥斯卡金像奖，乌玛·瑟曼(Uma Thurman)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
奥普拉·温弗瑞(Oprah Winfrey)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
丽芙·泰勒(Liv Tyler)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
蕾妮·齐薇格(Renee Zellweger)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
2003年第75届奥斯卡金像奖，妮可·基德曼(Nicole Kidman)。REUTERS/Andy Clark
詹妮弗·洛佩兹。REUTERS/Andy Clark
2002年第74届奥斯卡金像奖，格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
哈莉·贝瑞2002年穿着这件惊艳的Elie Saab成为第一位黑人影后。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
乡村音乐天后菲丝·希尔(Faith Hill)。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
美国黑人影星威尔·史密斯的妻子贾达·萍克·史密斯(Jada Pinkett Smith)。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
2001年第73届奥斯卡金像奖，歌手比约克(Bjork)，这件惊人的天鹅装成为奥斯卡史上最经典的红毯惨案。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
茱莉亚·罗伯茨(Julia Roberts)身穿Valentino古董裙。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
