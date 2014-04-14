《一代宗师》横扫香港金像奖 HK Film Awards 2014
2014年4月13日，第33届香港电影金像奖颁奖典礼在香港文化中心举行，张家辉与章子怡分别凭借《激战》和《一代宗师》夺得最佳男、女主角。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
《一代宗师》创纪录的获得包括最佳影片、最佳导演、最佳编剧等在内十二项大奖,成为金像奖历史上的单片得奖之王。(王家卫获最佳导演奖。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
张家辉战胜强劲对手梁朝伟，第二次捧起金像奖影帝奖杯。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
章子怡继金马奖、香港国际影展后连中三元再成影后。(章子怡与王家卫拥抱庆祝。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
张晋凭《一代宗师》获得最佳男配角奖。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
惠英红凭《僵尸》获得最佳女配角奖，她也是第1届金马奖最佳女主角的得主，2010年还凭电影《心魔》获第29届最佳女主角奖。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
蔡瀚亿凭《狂舞派》夺得金像最佳新演员奖。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
《狂舞派》导演黄修平获得新晋导演奖。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
《风暴》演员姜皓文(左)现场秀特技。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
张晋、蔡少芬夫妇。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
黄秋生与梁洛施。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
王家卫夫妇。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
梁朝伟、刘嘉玲夫妇。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
杨千桦与余文乐。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
古天乐与郑秀文。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
汤唯。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Angelababy杨颖。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
杜鹃。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
陈慧琳。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
成龙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
黄渤。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
林更新。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
《激战》童星李馨巧。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
孟瑶。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
香港男星关楚耀与马来西亚女星廖子妤。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
