图片 | 2014年 5月 14日 星期三 14:28 BJT

3D打印“新革命” Printing Revolution

2014年4月28日，海地太子港，天生欠缺十指的12岁男孩史蒂文森·约瑟夫(Stevenson Joseph)佩戴3D打印造塑料义肢。 REUTERS/Marie Arago

一名美国软件工程师为约瑟夫提供义肢，装上义肢后他可和朋友玩传球，也能拿起水瓶等物品，更能亲手写字。 REUTERS/Marie Arago

2014年5月8日，日本川崎市高津区，一名30多岁的大学职员因持利用3D打印技术制造的手枪，被神奈川县警署以涉嫌“持杀伤性武器”逮捕。当地警方透露，这是首次持杀伤性武器的相关法律处理设计3D打印技术的案例。 REUTERS/Kyodo

2013年1月24日，比利时勒芬，一个面部模型显示3D打印技术在外科面部手术上的贡献。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

对患者进行3D面部扫描后，利用色素、淀粉和硅树脂打印假体，复制出与患者原来的鼻子或耳朵非常匹配的面部结构。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2013年11月8日，国际机器人展在东京举行，一台3D打印机展示工作原理。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Vanessa Palsenbarg, Corporate Communications Specialist at Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, shows a 3D model called the Melonia Shoe, designed by Naim Josefi in collaboration with Souzan Youssouf, at the company's headquarters in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2013年1月24日，比利时勒芬，一名Materialise公司工作人员展示为烧伤患者打印的面部3D模型。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2013年11月24日，比利时勒芬，名为“Quin.MGX. ”的3D模型，是由3D打印机打出的复杂形状物体。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

名为“Hidd”的3D花瓶，由Dan Yeffetlamp设计。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

这些玩具模型是3D打印的原始模型，它们是由Gismo的三维扫描技术记录。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

一个由3D印刷技术打印的扭曲的旋转体，它由Gismo设计，可用于小型风力涡轮机。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

名为“Lotus”(莲花)的3D台灯。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2012年3月29日，维也纳，一名学生测试3D打印机。 REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

