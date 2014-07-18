步入3D打印时代 3D Printing 2014
2013年12月13日，德国柏林，一位顾客在3D打印公司Twinkind观看自己的3D打印塑像。德国3D打印公司Twinkind推出一项新的服务，利用时下最先进的3D打印技术以及360度扫描技术，来为客户制作出一个与自己more
Twinkind公司创始人之一Timo Schaedel展示自己的3D打印塑像。据报道，这个塑像尺寸在6到13英寸之间，价格是在300-1700美元不等。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
一名顾客接受360度扫描，为自己塑像的3D打印做准备。Twinkind表示，在扫描的时候最好不要穿丝绸类、雪纺和纱质的衣服，并且不能佩戴眼镜。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
一名顾客的不同尺寸的3D打印塑像。迷你塑像将客户的姿势、脸部表情、发型，甚至是衣服的褶皱都原样地呈现出来，效果十分逼真。 REUTERS/Thomas Pete
逼真的3D打印塑像。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
倒立的男孩。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2014年4月28日，海地太子港，天生欠缺十指的12岁男孩史蒂文森·约瑟夫(Stevenson Joseph)佩戴3D打印造塑料义肢。 REUTERS/Marie Arago
一名美国软件工程师为约瑟夫提供义肢，装上义肢后他可和朋友玩传球，也能拿起水瓶等物品，更能亲手写字。 REUTERS/Marie Arago
2014年5月8日，日本川崎市高津区，一名30多岁的大学职员因持利用3D打印技术制造的手枪，被神奈川县警署以涉嫌“持杀伤性武器”逮捕。当地警方透露，这是首次持杀伤性武器的相关法律处理设计3D打印技术的案例。 REUTERmore
2013年1月24日，比利时勒芬，一个面部模型显示3D打印技术在外科面部手术上的贡献。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
对患者进行3D面部扫描后，利用色素、淀粉和硅树脂打印假体，复制出与患者原来的鼻子或耳朵非常匹配的面部结构。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
2013年11月8日，国际机器人展在东京举行，一台3D打印机展示工作原理。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
2013年1月24日，比利时勒芬，一名Materialise公司工作人员展示“骨感”高跟鞋“Melonia Shoe”的3D模型。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
2013年1月24日，比利时勒芬，一名Materialise公司工作人员展示为烧伤患者打印的面部3D模型。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
2013年11月24日，比利时勒芬，名为“Quin.MGX. ”的3D模型，是由3D打印机打出的复杂形状物体。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
名为“Hidd”的3D花瓶，由Dan Yeffetlamp设计。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
这些玩具模型是3D打印的原始模型，它们是由Gismo的三维扫描技术记录。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
一个由3D印刷技术打印的扭曲的旋转体，它由Gismo设计，可用于小型风力涡轮机。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
名为“Lotus”(莲花)的3D台灯。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
2012年3月29日，维也纳，一名学生测试3D打印机。 REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
下一个
本周中国区精选(7月11日-18日) China Weekly
聚焦7月11日至18日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(7月18日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
福布斯全球名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2014
福布斯公布2014年度全球百位名人榜，绰号“Queen B”的流行天后碧昂斯摘得头名。
世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries 2014
根据世界银行的指数报告，尼日尔是世界上最年轻国家，人口结构非常年轻，14岁及以下的年轻人占总人口的的50%。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.