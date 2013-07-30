中外媒体探秘临潼47集团军防空旅 47th Combined Corps
2013年7月29日，中国国防部、国新办组织40余家中外媒体的近80名记者，走进驻扎在西安临潼的47集团军防空旅，首次零距离接触防空旅部队，并观看了新型高炮武器系统和官兵们的操演。 REUTERS/Petar Kujunmore
中国国防部新闻事务局局长、新闻发言人耿雁生称，解放军对外开放从2008年开始，每年都在进行，但仅限于北京地区的部队，这次是首次开放北京地区之外的部队，以后还会开放其他军种，选择更多类型的部队来逐步开放。 REUTERS/more
临潼47集团军防空旅主要担负西北战区的野战防空、区域防空作战任务，同时也担负着抢险救灾等非战争军事行动任务。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
这是首次对外细致地公开临潼47集团军防空旅的编制和装备。该旅编有司令部、政治部、保障部，下辖6个火力营及直属保障分队，总兵力2400余人。主要装备有地空导弹武器系统、牵引高炮武器系统、侦察预警和指挥信息系统等。REUTEmore
该旅目前装备了地空导弹系统，还装有双35毫米牵引高炮武器系统和57毫米牵引高炮武器系统。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
高炮连演示训练科目。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
一名士兵参加演示训练科目。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
69式40毫米火箭筒。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
一名士兵在一辆高炮附近站岗。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
士兵整齐站立。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
一名记者近距离拍摄一名士兵。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
墙壁上贴着“严禁烟火”警示牌。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
下一个
盘点历任美国小姐 MISS USA
(Reuters) - 美国小姐是世界上历史最悠久的选美比赛之一，从1852年开始每年举行一次，由美国50个州以及一个特区的佳丽代表参加。参赛选手要求未婚，年龄在18至27岁之间。
路透7月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - July 2013(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
24小时时事新闻(7月30日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
朝鲜举行盛大阅兵式 李源潮出席观看 North Korea Parade
(Reuters) -朝鲜7月27日举行盛大阅兵式，庆祝朝鲜战争停战60周年。朝鲜领导人金正恩和中国国家副主席李源潮在金日成广场看台上观看了阅兵式，阅兵式展示了包括中程导弹在内的武器。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.