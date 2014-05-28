版本:
中国
2014年 5月 28日 星期三 14:01 BJT

乌克兰东部激战 Crisis in Ukraine

2014年5月27日，乌克兰空军和空降部队对亲俄叛军的进攻进入第二天，逾50名亲俄武装份子丧生。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年5月27日，乌克兰空军和空降部队对亲俄叛军的进攻进入第二天，逾50名亲俄武装份子丧生。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
2014年5月27日，乌克兰空军和空降部队对亲俄叛军的进攻进入第二天，逾50名亲俄武装份子丧生。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
乌克兰新当选总统波罗申科此前誓言要一劳永逸的扫清东部叛乱。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

乌克兰新当选总统波罗申科此前誓言要一劳永逸的扫清东部叛乱。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
乌克兰新当选总统波罗申科此前誓言要一劳永逸的扫清东部叛乱。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁乌克兰当局立即停止在乌东部镇压亲俄分裂主义者的军事行动。 REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

俄罗斯总统普京呼吁乌克兰当局立即停止在乌东部镇压亲俄分裂主义者的军事行动。 REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁乌克兰当局立即停止在乌东部镇压亲俄分裂主义者的军事行动。 REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool
在顿涅茨克市停尸所的一个房间中，路透记者清点出20具在战斗中死亡人员的尸体。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

在顿涅茨克市停尸所的一个房间中，路透记者清点出20具在战斗中死亡人员的尸体。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
在顿涅茨克市停尸所的一个房间中，路透记者清点出20具在战斗中死亡人员的尸体。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
其中一些尸体支离破碎，表明乌克兰政府首次在对叛军的攻势中使用了重武器。 REUTERS/Stringer

其中一些尸体支离破碎，表明乌克兰政府首次在对叛军的攻势中使用了重武器。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
其中一些尸体支离破碎，表明乌克兰政府首次在对叛军的攻势中使用了重武器。 REUTERS/Stringer
乌东部民间武装“顿涅茨克人民共和国”总理Alexander Borodai称，“我方有超过50人死亡。”(散落在地上的死者遗物。) REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

乌东部民间武装"顿涅茨克人民共和国"总理Alexander Borodai称，"我方有超过50人死亡。"(散落在地上的死者遗物。) REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
乌东部民间武装“顿涅茨克人民共和国”总理Alexander Borodai称，“我方有超过50人死亡。”(散落在地上的死者遗物。) REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
乌克兰政府表示，在军事进攻中未遭受任何损失。(顿涅茨克机场附近的血泊。)REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

乌克兰政府表示，在军事进攻中未遭受任何损失。(顿涅茨克机场附近的血泊。)REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
乌克兰政府表示，在军事进攻中未遭受任何损失。(顿涅茨克机场附近的血泊。)REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
乌克兰军方26日开始空袭顿涅茨克国际机场，双方的激战一直持续到深夜。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

乌克兰军方26日开始空袭顿涅茨克国际机场，双方的激战一直持续到深夜。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
乌克兰军方26日开始空袭顿涅茨克国际机场，双方的激战一直持续到深夜。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
27日双方交火减少，机场仍处于关闭状态。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

27日双方交火减少，机场仍处于关闭状态。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
27日双方交火减少，机场仍处于关闭状态。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
在此之前，乌克兰军队基本避免对分离主义者实施直接攻击，部分因为担心驻扎在两国边境的数万人俄罗斯军队入侵乌克兰。(顿涅茨克的一座体育场遭到焚毁。) REUTERS/Stringer

在此之前，乌克兰军队基本避免对分离主义者实施直接攻击，部分因为担心驻扎在两国边境的数万人俄罗斯军队入侵乌克兰。(顿涅茨克的一座体育场遭到焚毁。) REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
在此之前，乌克兰军队基本避免对分离主义者实施直接攻击，部分因为担心驻扎在两国边境的数万人俄罗斯军队入侵乌克兰。(顿涅茨克的一座体育场遭到焚毁。) REUTERS/Stringer
顿涅茨克街头一辆毁于激战的卡车，这辆车之前用于载武装人员。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

顿涅茨克街头一辆毁于激战的卡车，这辆车之前用于载武装人员。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
顿涅茨克街头一辆毁于激战的卡车，这辆车之前用于载武装人员。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
顿涅茨克街头，一名亲俄反叛武装人员在通往机场的路上架设路障。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

顿涅茨克街头，一名亲俄反叛武装人员在通往机场的路上架设路障。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
顿涅茨克街头，一名亲俄反叛武装人员在通往机场的路上架设路障。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
乌克兰东部激战 Crisis in Ukraine

