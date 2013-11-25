星光闪耀金马奖 Golden Horse Film Awards
2013年11月23日，第50届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼在台北举行，历届影帝影后齐聚庆祝金马奖50周年，现场星光熠熠。(美籍华人导演李安与台湾女星林青霞。) REUTERS/Patrick Lin
29岁新加坡导演陈哲艺凭借长片处女作《爸妈不在家》获得最佳剧情片、最佳女配角、最佳新导演、最佳原著剧本四个奖项，成为本届金马奖最大赢家。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
章子怡凭借王家卫执导的《一代宗师》夺得最佳女演员奖，至此，章子怡已集齐金像奖、金鸡奖、金马奖华语影坛三奖影后奖杯，成为内地最年轻的大满贯影后得主。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
台湾演员李康生凭借在蔡明亮导演的作品《郊游》中的出色表现斩获影帝。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
主持人蔡康永。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港影星张曼玉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
梁朝伟与妻子刘嘉玲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港天王级艺人刘德华。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
台湾女歌手兼演员郭采洁。REUTERS/Patrick Lin
凭借电影《志气》获得最佳新演员奖的“甜心教主”郭书瑶。REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港影星张家辉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
台湾艺人彭于晏。REUTERS/Patrick Lin
内地新晋导演赵薇。REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港男艺人刘青云与妻子郭蔼明。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
台湾女演员柯佳嬿。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
台湾名模隋棠。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港歌手何韵诗。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港资深女星郑裕玲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
国际钢琴家朗朗。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
舒淇。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
郭富城。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
内地女星李冰冰。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港男星梁家辉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港导演王家卫(右)携其妻子亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
成龙。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
国际影星章子怡。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
台湾女星桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
旅美华裔演员陈冲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
内地男星黄渤。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
香港女歌手及影星郑秀文。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
台湾男艺人阮经天。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
下一个
路透11月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
众星闪耀全美音乐奖 Best of American Music Awards
(Reuters) -11月24日，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕。美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯维芙特和贾斯汀·丁伯莱克分别夺得四项和三项大奖，成为今年的最大赢家。
寰宇搜奇(21) Oddly
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
跨界车大放异彩 LA Auto Show
(Reuters) - 洛杉矶车展在洛杉矶会展中心拉开序幕，50余款新车全球或北美首发，跨界车型展出成为本次车展的亮点。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.