版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 25日 星期一 15:19 BJT

星光闪耀金马奖 Golden Horse Film Awards

2013年11月23日，第50届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼在台北举行，历届影帝影后齐聚庆祝金马奖50周年，现场星光熠熠。(美籍华人导演李安与台湾女星林青霞。) REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年11月23日，第50届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼在台北举行，历届影帝影后齐聚庆祝金马奖50周年，现场星光熠熠。(美籍华人导演李安与台湾女星林青霞。) REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
2013年11月23日，第50届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼在台北举行，历届影帝影后齐聚庆祝金马奖50周年，现场星光熠熠。(美籍华人导演李安与台湾女星林青霞。) REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
1 / 31
29岁新加坡导演陈哲艺凭借长片处女作《爸妈不在家》获得最佳剧情片、最佳女配角、最佳新导演、最佳原著剧本四个奖项，成为本届金马奖最大赢家。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

29岁新加坡导演陈哲艺凭借长片处女作《爸妈不在家》获得最佳剧情片、最佳女配角、最佳新导演、最佳原著剧本四个奖项，成为本届金马奖最大赢家。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
29岁新加坡导演陈哲艺凭借长片处女作《爸妈不在家》获得最佳剧情片、最佳女配角、最佳新导演、最佳原著剧本四个奖项，成为本届金马奖最大赢家。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
2 / 31
章子怡凭借王家卫执导的《一代宗师》夺得最佳女演员奖，至此，章子怡已集齐金像奖、金鸡奖、金马奖华语影坛三奖影后奖杯，成为内地最年轻的大满贯影后得主。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

章子怡凭借王家卫执导的《一代宗师》夺得最佳女演员奖，至此，章子怡已集齐金像奖、金鸡奖、金马奖华语影坛三奖影后奖杯，成为内地最年轻的大满贯影后得主。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
章子怡凭借王家卫执导的《一代宗师》夺得最佳女演员奖，至此，章子怡已集齐金像奖、金鸡奖、金马奖华语影坛三奖影后奖杯，成为内地最年轻的大满贯影后得主。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
3 / 31
台湾演员李康生凭借在蔡明亮导演的作品《郊游》中的出色表现斩获影帝。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

台湾演员李康生凭借在蔡明亮导演的作品《郊游》中的出色表现斩获影帝。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
台湾演员李康生凭借在蔡明亮导演的作品《郊游》中的出色表现斩获影帝。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
4 / 31
主持人蔡康永。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

主持人蔡康永。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
主持人蔡康永。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
5 / 31
香港影星张曼玉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港影星张曼玉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港影星张曼玉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
6 / 31
梁朝伟与妻子刘嘉玲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

梁朝伟与妻子刘嘉玲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
梁朝伟与妻子刘嘉玲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
7 / 31
香港天王级艺人刘德华。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港天王级艺人刘德华。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港天王级艺人刘德华。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
8 / 31
台湾女歌手兼演员郭采洁。REUTERS/Patrick Lin

台湾女歌手兼演员郭采洁。REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
台湾女歌手兼演员郭采洁。REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
9 / 31
凭借电影《志气》获得最佳新演员奖的“甜心教主”郭书瑶。REUTERS/Patrick Lin

凭借电影《志气》获得最佳新演员奖的“甜心教主”郭书瑶。REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
凭借电影《志气》获得最佳新演员奖的“甜心教主”郭书瑶。REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
10 / 31
香港影星张家辉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港影星张家辉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港影星张家辉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
11 / 31
台湾艺人彭于晏。REUTERS/Patrick Lin

台湾艺人彭于晏。REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
台湾艺人彭于晏。REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
12 / 31
内地新晋导演赵薇。REUTERS/Patrick Lin

内地新晋导演赵薇。REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
内地新晋导演赵薇。REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
13 / 31
香港男艺人刘青云与妻子郭蔼明。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港男艺人刘青云与妻子郭蔼明。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港男艺人刘青云与妻子郭蔼明。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
14 / 31
台湾女演员柯佳嬿。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

台湾女演员柯佳嬿。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
台湾女演员柯佳嬿。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
15 / 31
台湾名模隋棠。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

台湾名模隋棠。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
台湾名模隋棠。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
16 / 31
香港歌手何韵诗。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港歌手何韵诗。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港歌手何韵诗。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
17 / 31
香港资深女星郑裕玲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港资深女星郑裕玲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港资深女星郑裕玲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
18 / 31
国际钢琴家朗朗。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

国际钢琴家朗朗。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
国际钢琴家朗朗。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
19 / 31
舒淇。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

舒淇。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
舒淇。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
20 / 31
郭富城。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

郭富城。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
郭富城。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
21 / 31
内地女星李冰冰。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

内地女星李冰冰。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
内地女星李冰冰。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
22 / 31
香港男星梁家辉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港男星梁家辉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港男星梁家辉。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
23 / 31
香港导演王家卫(右)携其妻子亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港导演王家卫(右)携其妻子亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港导演王家卫(右)携其妻子亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
24 / 31
成龙。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

成龙。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
成龙。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
25 / 31
国际影星章子怡。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

国际影星章子怡。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
国际影星章子怡。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
26 / 31
台湾女星桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

台湾女星桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
台湾女星桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
27 / 31
旅美华裔演员陈冲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

旅美华裔演员陈冲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
旅美华裔演员陈冲。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
28 / 31
内地男星黄渤。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

内地男星黄渤。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
内地男星黄渤。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
29 / 31
香港女歌手及影星郑秀文。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

香港女歌手及影星郑秀文。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
香港女歌手及影星郑秀文。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
30 / 31
台湾男艺人阮经天。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

台湾男艺人阮经天。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
台湾男艺人阮经天。 REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Close
31 / 31
重播
下一图片集
路透11月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

路透11月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

下一个

路透11月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

路透11月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2013年 11月 25日
众星闪耀全美音乐奖 Best of American Music Awards

众星闪耀全美音乐奖 Best of American Music Awards

(Reuters) -11月24日，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕。美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯维芙特和贾斯汀·丁伯莱克分别夺得四项和三项大奖，成为今年的最大赢家。

2013年 11月 25日
寰宇搜奇(21) Oddly

寰宇搜奇(21) Oddly

(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2013年 11月 24日
跨界车大放异彩 LA Auto Show

跨界车大放异彩 LA Auto Show

(Reuters) - 洛杉矶车展在洛杉矶会展中心拉开序幕，50余款新车全球或北美首发，跨界车型展出成为本次车展的亮点。

2013年 11月 22日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐