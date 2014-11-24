版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 24日 星期一 13:58 BJT

大陆电影笑傲金马奖 51st Golden Horse Film Awards

2014年11月22日，第51届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼落下帷幕，大陆影片及影人在全部21个项目中拿下16个大奖。其中《推拿》提名7项、获奖6项，为本届金马奖最大赢家。(《推拿》剧组成员。) REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年11月22日，第51届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼落下帷幕，大陆影片及影人在全部21个项目中拿下16个大奖。其中《推拿》提名7项、获奖6项，为本届金马奖最大赢家。(《推拿》剧组成员。) REUTERS/Billy more

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
2014年11月22日，第51届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼落下帷幕，大陆影片及影人在全部21个项目中拿下16个大奖。其中《推拿》提名7项、获奖6项，为本届金马奖最大赢家。(《推拿》剧组成员。) REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
1 / 23
娄烨执导的《推拿》获得最佳剧情片大奖。REUTERS/Billy Dai

娄烨执导的《推拿》获得最佳剧情片大奖。REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
娄烨执导的《推拿》获得最佳剧情片大奖。REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
2 / 23
陈建斌凭借《一个勺子》获封影帝，并斩获最佳新导演，还凭借《军中乐园》拿下最佳男配角，打破金马奖纪录。REUTERS/Billy Dai

陈建斌凭借《一个勺子》获封影帝，并斩获最佳新导演，还凭借《军中乐园》拿下最佳男配角，打破金马奖纪录。REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
陈建斌凭借《一个勺子》获封影帝，并斩获最佳新导演，还凭借《军中乐园》拿下最佳男配角，打破金马奖纪录。REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
3 / 23
台湾演员陈湘琪凭借《回光奏鸣曲》击败巩俐获封影后。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

台湾演员陈湘琪凭借《回光奏鸣曲》击败巩俐获封影后。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
台湾演员陈湘琪凭借《回光奏鸣曲》击败巩俐获封影后。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
4 / 23
导演许鞍华凭借《黄金时代》 获得最佳导演奖。REUTERS/Billy Dai

导演许鞍华凭借《黄金时代》 获得最佳导演奖。REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
导演许鞍华凭借《黄金时代》 获得最佳导演奖。REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
5 / 23
大陆女演员万茜凭借《军中乐园》获得最佳女配角奖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

大陆女演员万茜凭借《军中乐园》获得最佳女配角奖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
大陆女演员万茜凭借《军中乐园》获得最佳女配角奖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
6 / 23
在《推拿》中有突破表现的大陆演员张磊获得最佳新演员奖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

在《推拿》中有突破表现的大陆演员张磊获得最佳新演员奖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
在《推拿》中有突破表现的大陆演员张磊获得最佳新演员奖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
7 / 23
巩俐凭借在《归来》中的精湛演技获得最佳女主角提名。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

巩俐凭借在《归来》中的精湛演技获得最佳女主角提名。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
巩俐凭借在《归来》中的精湛演技获得最佳女主角提名。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
8 / 23
汤唯凭借《黄金年代》获得最佳女主角提名。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

汤唯凭借《黄金年代》获得最佳女主角提名。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
汤唯凭借《黄金年代》获得最佳女主角提名。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
9 / 23
陈冲。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

陈冲。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
陈冲。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
10 / 23
张艾嘉。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

张艾嘉。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
张艾嘉。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
11 / 23
蒋勤勤。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

蒋勤勤。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
蒋勤勤。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
12 / 23
章子怡。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

章子怡。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
章子怡。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
13 / 23
桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
14 / 23
李心洁。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

李心洁。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
李心洁。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
15 / 23
杨丞琳。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

杨丞琳。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
杨丞琳。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
16 / 23
陈妍希。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

陈妍希。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
陈妍希。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
17 / 23
英国女影星莉莉·柯林斯(LilyCollins)。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

英国女影星莉莉·柯林斯(LilyCollins)。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
英国女影星莉莉·柯林斯(LilyCollins)。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
18 / 23
陈柏霖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

陈柏霖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
陈柏霖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
19 / 23
刘青云。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

刘青云。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
刘青云。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
20 / 23
张震。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

张震。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
张震。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
21 / 23
郭富城。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

郭富城。 REUTERS/Billy Dai

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
郭富城。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
Close
22 / 23
阮经天。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

阮经天。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 11月 24日 星期一
阮经天。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻（11月25日） 24Hours

24小时时事新闻（11月25日） 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻（11月25日） 24Hours

24小时时事新闻（11月25日） 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 11月 24日
奥巴马钟爱黑莓手机 Obama and Blackberry

奥巴马钟爱黑莓手机 Obama and Blackberry

黑莓手机本周获得了一次免费的“广告宣传”，这来自黑莓长期以来的忠实用户--美国总统奥巴马。

2014年 11月 24日
大学生就业季大幕开启 Job Fair in Shanghai

大学生就业季大幕开启 Job Fair in Shanghai

2015年大学生就业季大幕正式开启，大学毕业生总数将超过2014年，就业压力不减。

2014年 11月 21日
路透11月照片精选（上） Pictures of Nov 2014

路透11月照片精选（上） Pictures of Nov 2014

路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 11月 21日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐