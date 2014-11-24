大陆电影笑傲金马奖 51st Golden Horse Film Awards
2014年11月22日，第51届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼落下帷幕，大陆影片及影人在全部21个项目中拿下16个大奖。其中《推拿》提名7项、获奖6项，为本届金马奖最大赢家。(《推拿》剧组成员。) REUTERS/Billy more
娄烨执导的《推拿》获得最佳剧情片大奖。REUTERS/Billy Dai
陈建斌凭借《一个勺子》获封影帝，并斩获最佳新导演，还凭借《军中乐园》拿下最佳男配角，打破金马奖纪录。REUTERS/Billy Dai
台湾演员陈湘琪凭借《回光奏鸣曲》击败巩俐获封影后。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
导演许鞍华凭借《黄金时代》 获得最佳导演奖。REUTERS/Billy Dai
大陆女演员万茜凭借《军中乐园》获得最佳女配角奖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
在《推拿》中有突破表现的大陆演员张磊获得最佳新演员奖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
巩俐凭借在《归来》中的精湛演技获得最佳女主角提名。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
汤唯凭借《黄金年代》获得最佳女主角提名。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
陈冲。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
张艾嘉。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
蒋勤勤。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
章子怡。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
李心洁。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
杨丞琳。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
陈妍希。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
英国女影星莉莉·柯林斯(LilyCollins)。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
陈柏霖。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
刘青云。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
张震。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
郭富城。 REUTERS/Billy Dai
阮经天。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
24小时时事新闻（11月25日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
奥巴马钟爱黑莓手机 Obama and Blackberry
黑莓手机本周获得了一次免费的“广告宣传”，这来自黑莓长期以来的忠实用户--美国总统奥巴马。
大学生就业季大幕开启 Job Fair in Shanghai
2015年大学生就业季大幕正式开启，大学毕业生总数将超过2014年，就业压力不减。
路透11月照片精选（上） Pictures of Nov 2014
路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
