戛纳落幕 《冬眠》折桂 Cannes Film Festival 2014

2014年5月24日，第67届戛纳国际电影节颁奖礼在戛纳举行，土耳其的努里·比尔盖·杰伊兰(Nuri Bilge Ceylan)(右)凭借《冬眠》摘得戛纳电影节最高奖项金棕榈奖。锡兰此前已凭借《远方》、《气候》、《三只猴子》和《安纳托利亚往事》等作品在戛纳获奖。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年5月24日，第67届戛纳国际电影节颁奖礼在戛纳举行，土耳其的努里·比尔盖·杰伊兰(Nuri Bilge Ceylan)(右)凭借《冬眠》摘得戛纳电影节最高奖项金棕榈奖。锡兰此前已凭借《远方》、《气候》、《三只猴子》和《安纳托利亚往事》等作品在戛纳获奖。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
分量仅次于金棕榈奖的评审团大奖颁发给意大利导演艾丽斯·罗尔瓦赫尔(Alice Rohrwacher)，罗尔瓦赫尔是此次参赛的两名女性导演之一，她在《奇迹》中用热情奔放的眼光描述了养蜂人一家的田园生活。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

分量仅次于金棕榈奖的评审团大奖颁发给意大利导演艾丽斯·罗尔瓦赫尔(Alice Rohrwacher)，罗尔瓦赫尔是此次参赛的两名女性导演之一，她在《奇迹》中用热情奔放的眼光描述了养蜂人一家的田园生活。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
位列第三的评审团奖由此次参与竞逐的最年轻和最年长的导演共享，他们分别是25岁的泽维尔·多兰(Xavier Dolan)与83岁的戈达尔，两人的获奖影片分别是富有创新精神的《妈咪》与3D滑稽剧《再见语言》。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

位列第三的评审团奖由此次参与竞逐的最年轻和最年长的导演共享，他们分别是25岁的泽维尔·多兰(Xavier Dolan)与83岁的戈达尔，两人的获奖影片分别是富有创新精神的《妈咪》与3D滑稽剧《再见语言》。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
贝内特·米勒(Bennett Miller)凭借《狐狸捕手》摘走最佳导演奖，这是一部根据奥运会摔跤选手被百万富翁约翰·杜邦谋杀的真人真事改编的好莱坞影片。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

贝内特·米勒(Bennett Miller)凭借《狐狸捕手》摘走最佳导演奖，这是一部根据奥运会摔跤选手被百万富翁约翰·杜邦谋杀的真人真事改编的好莱坞影片。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
最佳编剧奖颁颁发给《利维坦》，由安德烈·兹维亚金采夫(Andrey Zvyagintsev)导演，影片痛斥了现今俄罗斯的滥权现象。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

最佳编剧奖颁颁发给《利维坦》，由安德烈·兹维亚金采夫(Andrey Zvyagintsev)导演，影片痛斥了现今俄罗斯的滥权现象。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
好莱坞女星乌玛·瑟曼为英国演员蒂莫西·斯波(右)颁发影帝大奖，蒂莫西·斯波凭借《透纳先生》获封影帝。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

好莱坞女星乌玛·瑟曼为英国演员蒂莫西·斯波(右)颁发影帝大奖，蒂莫西·斯波凭借《透纳先生》获封影帝。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
茱丽安·摩尔(Julianne Moore)凭《星图》摘得影后，包揽柏林、威尼斯、戛纳三大电影节影后。(5月19日) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

茱丽安·摩尔(Julianne Moore)凭《星图》摘得影后，包揽柏林、威尼斯、戛纳三大电影节影后。(5月19日) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
本届评审团成员(由左至右)美国男星威廉·达福、美国导演索菲亚·科波拉、中国导演贾樟柯、丹麦导演尼古拉斯·温丁·雷弗恩、本届评审团主席、新西兰导演简·坎皮恩、伊朗女星蕾拉·哈塔米、韩国女星全度妍、墨西哥男星盖尔·加西亚·贝纳尔、法国女星卡洛尔·布盖。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

本届评审团成员(由左至右)美国男星威廉·达福、美国导演索菲亚·科波拉、中国导演贾樟柯、丹麦导演尼古拉斯·温丁·雷弗恩、本届评审团主席、新西兰导演简·坎皮恩、伊朗女星蕾拉·哈塔米、韩国女星全度妍、墨西哥男星盖尔·加西亚·贝纳尔、法国女星卡洛尔·布盖。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
为期11天的戛纳电影节上，华语影人以各种方式赚眼球争版面，歌手李宇春以颁奖嘉宾的身份亮相闭幕式。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

为期11天的戛纳电影节上，华语影人以各种方式赚眼球争版面，歌手李宇春以颁奖嘉宾的身份亮相闭幕式。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
中国导演张艺谋携新作《归来》登陆戛纳并在展映单元中首次与海外观众见面。5月20日，张艺谋、主演陈道明、巩俐、张慧雯等主创亮相戛纳红毯。REUTERS/Yves Herman

中国导演张艺谋携新作《归来》登陆戛纳并在展映单元中首次与海外观众见面。5月20日，张艺谋、主演陈道明、巩俐、张慧雯等主创亮相戛纳红毯。REUTERS/Yves Herman
这也是时隔多年后张艺谋与巩俐的再度携手亮相国际电影盛会。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

这也是时隔多年后张艺谋与巩俐的再度携手亮相国际电影盛会。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
5月18日，动画电影《龙之谷:破晓奇兵》剧组在戛纳亮相，中国歌手张靓颖现身红毯为影片造势。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

5月18日，动画电影《龙之谷:破晓奇兵》剧组在戛纳亮相，中国歌手张靓颖现身红毯为影片造势。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
5月14日，中国影星章子怡亮相红地毯，为吴宇森执导的新片《太平轮》做宣传。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

5月14日，中国影星章子怡亮相红地毯，为吴宇森执导的新片《太平轮》做宣传。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Uma Thurman blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2014. The film "Pulp Fiction" will be presented on Friday during a beach front cinema screening for its 20th anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Uma Thurman blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2014. The film "Pulp Fiction" will be presented on Friday during a beach front cinema screening for its 20th anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
5月21日，意大利女星索菲亚·罗兰(Sophia Loren)作为特邀嘉宾亮相媒体见面会。当日，第67届戛纳电影节“戛纳经典单元”将播放1964年索菲亚·罗兰主演的影片《意大利罗曼史》。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

5月21日，意大利女星索菲亚·罗兰(Sophia Loren)作为特邀嘉宾亮相媒体见面会。当日，第67届戛纳电影节“戛纳经典单元”将播放1964年索菲亚·罗兰主演的影片《意大利罗曼史》。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
导演让·皮埃尔(左)和吕克·达内(右) 亲吻法国女星玛丽昂·歌迪亚(Marion Cotillard)，为达内兄弟的新作《两天一夜》做宣传。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

导演让·皮埃尔(左)和吕克·达内(右) 亲吻法国女星玛丽昂·歌迪亚(Marion Cotillard)，为达内兄弟的新作《两天一夜》做宣传。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
5月14日，开幕影片《摩纳哥王妃》主演、澳大利亚女演员妮可·基德曼成为瞩目焦点。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

5月14日，开幕影片《摩纳哥王妃》主演、澳大利亚女演员妮可·基德曼成为瞩目焦点。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
