戛纳落幕 《冬眠》折桂 Cannes Film Festival 2014
2014年5月24日，第67届戛纳国际电影节颁奖礼在戛纳举行，土耳其的努里·比尔盖·杰伊兰(Nuri Bilge Ceylan)(右)凭借《冬眠》摘得戛纳电影节最高奖项金棕榈奖。锡兰此前已凭借《远方》、《气候》、《三只猴more
分量仅次于金棕榈奖的评审团大奖颁发给意大利导演艾丽斯·罗尔瓦赫尔(Alice Rohrwacher)，罗尔瓦赫尔是此次参赛的两名女性导演之一，她在《奇迹》中用热情奔放的眼光描述了养蜂人一家的田园生活。 REUTERS/Rmore
位列第三的评审团奖由此次参与竞逐的最年轻和最年长的导演共享，他们分别是25岁的泽维尔·多兰(Xavier Dolan)与83岁的戈达尔，两人的获奖影片分别是富有创新精神的《妈咪》与3D滑稽剧《再见语言》。 REUTERSmore
贝内特·米勒(Bennett Miller)凭借《狐狸捕手》摘走最佳导演奖，这是一部根据奥运会摔跤选手被百万富翁约翰·杜邦谋杀的真人真事改编的好莱坞影片。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
最佳编剧奖颁颁发给《利维坦》，由安德烈·兹维亚金采夫(Andrey Zvyagintsev)导演，影片痛斥了现今俄罗斯的滥权现象。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
好莱坞女星乌玛·瑟曼为英国演员蒂莫西·斯波(右)颁发影帝大奖，蒂莫西·斯波凭借《透纳先生》获封影帝。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
茱丽安·摩尔(Julianne Moore)凭《星图》摘得影后，包揽柏林、威尼斯、戛纳三大电影节影后。(5月19日) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
本届评审团成员(由左至右)美国男星威廉·达福、美国导演索菲亚·科波拉、中国导演贾樟柯、丹麦导演尼古拉斯·温丁·雷弗恩、本届评审团主席、新西兰导演简·坎皮恩、伊朗女星蕾拉·哈塔米、韩国女星全度妍、墨西哥男星盖尔·加西亚·贝more
为期11天的戛纳电影节上，华语影人以各种方式赚眼球争版面，歌手李宇春以颁奖嘉宾的身份亮相闭幕式。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
中国导演张艺谋携新作《归来》登陆戛纳并在展映单元中首次与海外观众见面。5月20日，张艺谋、主演陈道明、巩俐、张慧雯等主创亮相戛纳红毯。REUTERS/Yves Herman
这也是时隔多年后张艺谋与巩俐的再度携手亮相国际电影盛会。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
5月18日，动画电影《龙之谷:破晓奇兵》剧组在戛纳亮相，中国歌手张靓颖现身红毯为影片造势。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
5月14日，中国影星章子怡亮相红地毯，为吴宇森执导的新片《太平轮》做宣传。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Uma Thurman blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sils Maria" (Clmore
5月21日，意大利女星索菲亚·罗兰(Sophia Loren)作为特邀嘉宾亮相媒体见面会。当日，第67届戛纳电影节“戛纳经典单元”将播放1964年索菲亚·罗兰主演的影片《意大利罗曼史》。 REUTERS/Regis Dumore
导演让·皮埃尔(左)和吕克·达内(右) 亲吻法国女星玛丽昂·歌迪亚(Marion Cotillard)，为达内兄弟的新作《两天一夜》做宣传。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
5月14日，开幕影片《摩纳哥王妃》主演、澳大利亚女演员妮可·基德曼成为瞩目焦点。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
