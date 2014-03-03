版本:
奥斯卡奖揭晓 《地心引力》成最大赢家 86th Academy Awards

2014年3月2日，第86届奥斯卡颁奖典礼于在美国洛杉矶杜比剧院举行。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年3月2日，第86届奥斯卡颁奖典礼于在美国洛杉矶杜比剧院举行。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
2014年3月2日，第86届奥斯卡颁奖典礼于在美国洛杉矶杜比剧院举行。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
55岁的著名脱口秀主持人艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen Degeneres)担任本届奥斯卡主持人。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

55岁的著名脱口秀主持人艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen Degeneres)担任本届奥斯卡主持人。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
55岁的著名脱口秀主持人艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen Degeneres)担任本届奥斯卡主持人。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《达拉斯买家俱乐部》男星马修·麦康纳(Matthew McConaughey)获最佳男主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

《达拉斯买家俱乐部》男星马修·麦康纳(Matthew McConaughey)获最佳男主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
《达拉斯买家俱乐部》男星马修·麦康纳(Matthew McConaughey)获最佳男主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《蓝色茉莉》女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)获最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

《蓝色茉莉》女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)获最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
《蓝色茉莉》女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)获最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
杰瑞德·莱托(Jared Leto)凭《达拉斯买家俱乐部》获得最佳男配角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

杰瑞德·莱托(Jared Leto)凭《达拉斯买家俱乐部》获得最佳男配角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
杰瑞德·莱托(Jared Leto)凭《达拉斯买家俱乐部》获得最佳男配角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
肯尼亚女演员露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)凭借《为奴十二年》夺得最佳女配角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

肯尼亚女演员露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)凭借《为奴十二年》夺得最佳女配角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
肯尼亚女演员露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)凭借《为奴十二年》夺得最佳女配角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
黑人导演史蒂夫·麦奎因(Steve McQueen)执导的《为奴十二年》获得最佳影片奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

黑人导演史蒂夫·麦奎因(Steve McQueen)执导的《为奴十二年》获得最佳影片奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
黑人导演史蒂夫·麦奎因(Steve McQueen)执导的《为奴十二年》获得最佳影片奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
电影《地心引力》包揽"最佳导演"在内7个奖项。(导演阿方索·卡隆(Alfonso Cuaron)。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

电影《地心引力》包揽“最佳导演”在内7个奖项。(导演阿方索·卡隆(Alfonso Cuaron)。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
电影《地心引力》包揽“最佳导演”在内7个奖项。(导演阿方索·卡隆(Alfonso Cuaron)。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《冰雪奇缘》获得最佳动画长片奖，主创人员登台领奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

《冰雪奇缘》获得最佳动画长片奖，主创人员登台领奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
《冰雪奇缘》获得最佳动画长片奖，主创人员登台领奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
艾玛·沃特森与乔瑟夫·莱昂纳多·高登-李维为《地心引力》颁发奖项。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

艾玛·沃特森与乔瑟夫·莱昂纳多·高登-李维为《地心引力》颁发奖项。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
艾玛·沃特森与乔瑟夫·莱昂纳多·高登-李维为《地心引力》颁发奖项。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
马修·麦康纳西(Matthew McConaughey)与金·诺瓦克(Kim Novak)(左)担任颁奖嘉宾。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

马修·麦康纳西(Matthew McConaughey)与金·诺瓦克(Kim Novak)(左)担任颁奖嘉宾。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
马修·麦康纳西(Matthew McConaughey)与金·诺瓦克(Kim Novak)(左)担任颁奖嘉宾。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
女星奥利维亚·维尔德(Olivia Wilde)与杰森·苏代基斯(Jason Sudeikis)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

女星奥利维亚·维尔德(Olivia Wilde)与杰森·苏代基斯(Jason Sudeikis)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
女星奥利维亚·维尔德(Olivia Wilde)与杰森·苏代基斯(Jason Sudeikis)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
澳大利亚女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

澳大利亚女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
澳大利亚女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
《特种部队：眼镜蛇的崛起》男星钱宁·塔图姆(Channing Tatum)与妻子珍娜·迪万(Jenna Dewan)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

《特种部队：眼镜蛇的崛起》男星钱宁·塔图姆(Channing Tatum)与妻子珍娜·迪万(Jenna Dewan)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
《特种部队：眼镜蛇的崛起》男星钱宁·塔图姆(Channing Tatum)与妻子珍娜·迪万(Jenna Dewan)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
威尔·史密斯与妻子贾达·平姬·史密斯。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

威尔·史密斯与妻子贾达·平姬·史密斯。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
威尔·史密斯与妻子贾达·平姬·史密斯。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
肯尼亚女演员露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

肯尼亚女演员露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
肯尼亚女演员露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
凯特·哈德森(Kate Hudson)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

凯特·哈德森(Kate Hudson)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
凯特·哈德森(Kate Hudson)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
美国演艺资讯节目《Extra》主持人玛丽娅·曼努诺斯 (Maria Menounos)。REUTERS/Mike Blake

美国演艺资讯节目《Extra》主持人玛丽娅·曼努诺斯 (Maria Menounos)。REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
美国演艺资讯节目《Extra》主持人玛丽娅·曼努诺斯 (Maria Menounos)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
澳大利亚女星娜奥米·沃茨(Naomi Watts)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

澳大利亚女星娜奥米·沃茨(Naomi Watts)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
澳大利亚女星娜奥米·沃茨(Naomi Watts)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
戏骨梅丽尔·斯特里普(Meryl Streep)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

戏骨梅丽尔·斯特里普(Meryl Streep)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
戏骨梅丽尔·斯特里普(Meryl Streep)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
澳大利亚女星波西亚·德·罗西(Portia De Rossi)。REUTERS/Mike Blake

澳大利亚女星波西亚·德·罗西(Portia De Rossi)。REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
澳大利亚女星波西亚·德·罗西(Portia De Rossi)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
凯文·史派西(Kevin Spacey)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

凯文·史派西(Kevin Spacey)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
凯文·史派西(Kevin Spacey)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第85届奥斯卡奖最佳女主角詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

第85届奥斯卡奖最佳女主角詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
第85届奥斯卡奖最佳女主角詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
女星佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

女星佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
女星佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
《白雪公主与猎人》女星查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

《白雪公主与猎人》女星查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
《白雪公主与猎人》女星查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
查理兹·塞隆与詹妮弗·劳伦斯聊天。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

查理兹·塞隆与詹妮弗·劳伦斯聊天。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
查理兹·塞隆与詹妮弗·劳伦斯聊天。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
会计师事务所普华永道2名计票团队队长拿着两个手提包，里面装有本届奥斯卡完整获奖名单。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

会计师事务所普华永道2名计票团队队长拿着两个手提包，里面装有本届奥斯卡完整获奖名单。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
会计师事务所普华永道2名计票团队队长拿着两个手提包，里面装有本届奥斯卡完整获奖名单。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
奥斯卡颁奖晚宴的知名大厨夫甘·帕克(Wolfgang Puck)与工作人员。REUTERS/Mike Blake

奥斯卡颁奖晚宴的知名大厨夫甘·帕克(Wolfgang Puck)与工作人员。REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 3月 3日 星期一
奥斯卡颁奖晚宴的知名大厨夫甘·帕克(Wolfgang Puck)与工作人员。REUTERS/Mike Blake
朝鲜疑射短程导弹 韩国高度戒备 North Korea's missiles

朝鲜疑射短程导弹 韩国高度戒备 North Korea's missiles

下一个

朝鲜疑射短程导弹 韩国高度戒备 North Korea's missiles

朝鲜疑射短程导弹 韩国高度戒备 North Korea's missiles

(Reuters) -韩国方面称朝鲜周四向东海岸以外的海面发射了四枚短程导弹，或为应对美韩联合军演。韩国官员称军方高度戒备，严防朝方军事动作。

2014年 2月 28日
本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦2月20日至27日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 2月 28日
本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -

2014年 2月 27日
本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -

2014年 2月 27日

