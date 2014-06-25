”癌症村“ Poisonous Village in China
湖南省石门县鹤山村因为砷污染成为一个癌症村，全村约有1,500人，过去二十年来砷中毒令他们患上癌症，2010年有157名村民死于癌症，另有190人患癌。(摄影2014年6月4日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
从1950年代开始，在鹤山村周边雄黄资源丰富的地区，矿山和化工厂不断涌现，直到2011年才因污染被关闭。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
根据国有媒体报导，1990年代的研究表明，鹤山村矿区砷浓度高达中国政府规定的农田地带安全标准的15倍。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
村民们表示，水稻因水中高水平的砷含量而无法生长，当空气中的砷污染物随降雨进入土壤时，田里很多其他农作物也都会死亡。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
含有砷的尘埃和水流至今仍让鹤山村深受其害，良田被毁，村民也饱受毒害。REUTERS/Jason Lee
村民龚兆元身上有多少处斑点，仅溃烂就有十几处。REUTERS/Jason Lee
龚兆元身上的溃烂。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
村民龚兆元展示其医院诊断证明。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
龚兆元坐在家中。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
老人文金娥过去常在遭受污染的河里洗衣服，她在2011年接受了皮肤癌和宫颈癌手术。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
78岁的老人展示后背的创伤 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位患有癌症老人的双手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
村民家中放置的治疗药物。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名村民拿着因癌症去世的丈夫遗像。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位老人站在简陋的家中。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
村民在家中聊天。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位癌症村民在家中看电视。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位村民在家中吃早饭。REUTERS/Jason Lee
关闭的矿厂内散落着水管。REUTERS/Jason Lee
关闭的矿厂内毁坏的蓄水池。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
