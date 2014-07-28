英国皇室童年展 A royal childhood
2014年7月24日，英国“王室童年展”在白金汉宫举行，展出九代英国王室成员的童年玩具、家庭礼物及其它饰物，展品时间跨度长达250年。(房车俱乐部于1955年送给查尔斯王子和安妮公主的一辆微型房车。) REUTERS/Tmore
维多利亚女王的小储物盒，里面装着她的孩子的乳牙。REUTERS/Toby Melville
查尔斯王子小时候玩的玩具。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
皇室童年展负责人、皇家收藏基金会的安娜•雷诺兹调整一个四层圣诞蛋糕复制品。1853年，维多利亚女王的第8个孩子——利奥波德王子收到了这份礼物。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
伊丽莎白女王一套兔子造型的茶具。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
艾伯特•爱德华王子于1842年穿过的小红靴。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
威廉王子和哈里王子小时候坐过的木椅。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
安娜•雷诺兹擦拭按比例缩小的007座驾——阿斯顿马丁DB5跑车。1966年阿斯顿马丁公司(为当时6岁的安德鲁王子打造一部他专属的迷你007银色敞篷跑车，这款跑车曾在影片《铁金刚大战金手指》和《铁金刚勇破魔鬼党》中出现。 more
伊丽莎白女王当童子军时用过的工具。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
伊丽莎白女王和妹妹玛格丽特公主心爱的巴黎娃娃。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
一套伊丽莎白女王的木质玩偶。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
伊丽莎白女王童年玩过的娃娃。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
红色贝雷帽娃娃“帕梅拉”。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
伊丽莎白女王的木马和娃娃。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
安娜•雷诺兹展示查尔斯王子在1958年穿过的礼服。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
精选图集
