印度寺庙踩踏惨剧 A stampede in India
2013年10月13日，印度中央邦一座寺庙附近发生踩踏事件，目前已造成至少89人死亡、100余人受伤。 REUTERS/Stringer
事件起因是为庆祝印度杜尔加女神节，约50万名印度信徒前往距离中央邦首府博帕尔400公里的Datia地区一座寺庙朝拜。 REUTERS/Stringer
一些朝拜者企图插队，故意散布排队者所在的“桥快要断了”的谣言，导致民众惊慌并造成踩踏事件。 REUTERS/Stringer
事故发生时，桥上至少有2.5万人。有些朝拜者是被压死的，有些则因掉到或跳下河而溺亡，受难者中多为妇女和儿童。 REUTERS/Stringer
当地媒体报道称，警察用警棍控制人群，造成许多民众恐慌不安。 REUTERS/Stringer
据报道，中央邦政府已经下令对事故进行司法调查，并承诺将请求有关部门同意给每名死者亲属补偿15万卢比(约合2460美元)，伤者根据伤情也将获得2万至5万卢比(约合328至820美元)。 REUTERS/Stringer
事发所在的桥梁大约长500米，在2007年踩踏事件后刚刚被翻新重建。 REUTERS/Stringer
印度教节日曾经多次发生类似惨剧。2011年，在印度西南部的咯拉拉邦，曾有超过100人在节日踩踏事件中丧生；2008年，超过220人在焦特布尔的梅兰加尔堡朝圣时丧生。 REUTERS/Stringer
