2013年 1月 5日 星期六

盘点改国籍的名人 Abandon Citizenship Celebrities

俄罗斯总统普京批准给予曾主演《大鼻子情圣》、《基督山伯爵》等经典影片的法国国宝级演员热拉尔·德帕迪约(Gerard Depardieu)俄罗斯国籍。德帕迪约被证实移居比利时小镇内尚，法国舆论普遍认为他是为了逃避于2013年实行的高额“富人税”。据报道，德帕迪约拥有15家公司，除法国外，他在北非、东欧、南非等都有投资。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
法国首富、路易威登奢侈品集团(LVMH)董事长兼首席执行官伯纳德·阿诺特(Bernard Arnault)2012年9月申请加入比利时国籍。法国社会党政府2012年出台了税改政策，向年收入超过100万欧元(约合131.6万美元)的个人征收税率为75%的所得税以及提高财产继承税税率，为此不少富人“闻风外逃”。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
法国《费加罗报》盘点了放弃法国国籍的名人，其中包括法国知名女演员艾曼纽·贝阿(Emmanuelle Béart)。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
法国演员何塞·加西亚(Jose Garcia)(右)。 REUTERS/John Schults

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
法国男星丹尼尔·奥图(Daniel Auteuil)。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
美国国税局报告显示，Facebook联合创始人萨维林(Eduardo Saverin)已放弃美国国籍。萨维林在一份声明中称，他有义务也准备“向美国政府缴纳数亿美元税款”。萨维林目前居住在新加坡。自从美国开始对公民或永久居民的海外收入课税以来，放弃美国公民或永久居民身份人数直线上升，根据国税局(IRS)的纪录，仅去年就有将近1,800人放弃美国国籍或绿卡，创下国税局自1998年开始公布这项数据以来的纪录。 REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
功夫巨星李连杰加入新加坡籍，并在新加坡市区购买价值1,400万的豪宅。李连杰早期赴美淘金，为了工作方便，加入美国国籍。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
在美国出生长大的房祖名一直是美国国籍，在加入华语娱乐圈后，放弃美国籍改入中国籍。 REUTERS/ Fred Prouser

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
嘉年华游轮公司(Carnival Cruise)已故创办人阿里森(Ted Arison)于1990年放弃美国国籍返回以色列定居。 REUTERS/Flash Ninety

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
电影《12只猴子》的导演特瑞·吉列姆(Terry Gilliam)出生于美国明尼苏达州，在洛杉矶长大。由于看不惯美国的社会生活，1967年到伦敦，后加入英国国籍，2006年初最终放弃美国国籍。 REUTERS/Jean Blondin

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
邓普顿资产管理公司执行董事长、“新兴市场教父”墨比尔斯(Mark Mobius)于上世纪80年代中期放弃了美国护照加入德国国籍。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
全球化投资先锋约翰·邓普顿(John Templeton)(左)在致富后放弃美国国籍，全心投入慈善事业，最终在退休天堂巴哈马群岛，以95岁高龄辞世。 REUTERS/Peter Morgan

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
在漫画期刊《Action Comics》第900期中，超人(Superman)宣布打算放弃美国国籍，以便成为一名真正的全球性超级英雄。 REUTERS/The New York City Police Department/Handout

2013年 1月 5日 星期六
