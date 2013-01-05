盘点改国籍的名人 Abandon Citizenship Celebrities
俄罗斯总统普京批准给予曾主演《大鼻子情圣》、《基督山伯爵》等经典影片的法国国宝级演员热拉尔·德帕迪约(Gerard Depardieu)俄罗斯国籍。德帕迪约被证实移居比利时小镇内尚，法国舆论普遍认为他是为了逃避于2013more
法国首富、路易威登奢侈品集团(LVMH)董事长兼首席执行官伯纳德·阿诺特(Bernard Arnault)2012年9月申请加入比利时国籍。法国社会党政府2012年出台了税改政策，向年收入超过100万欧元(约合131.6more
法国《费加罗报》盘点了放弃法国国籍的名人，其中包括法国知名女演员艾曼纽·贝阿(Emmanuelle Béart)。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
法国演员何塞·加西亚(Jose Garcia)(右)。 REUTERS/John Schults
法国男星丹尼尔·奥图(Daniel Auteuil)。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
美国国税局报告显示，Facebook联合创始人萨维林(Eduardo Saverin)已放弃美国国籍。萨维林在一份声明中称，他有义务也准备“向美国政府缴纳数亿美元税款”。萨维林目前居住在新加坡。自从美国开始对公民或永久居more
功夫巨星李连杰加入新加坡籍，并在新加坡市区购买价值1,400万的豪宅。李连杰早期赴美淘金，为了工作方便，加入美国国籍。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
在美国出生长大的房祖名一直是美国国籍，在加入华语娱乐圈后，放弃美国籍改入中国籍。 REUTERS/ Fred Prouser
嘉年华游轮公司(Carnival Cruise)已故创办人阿里森(Ted Arison)于1990年放弃美国国籍返回以色列定居。 REUTERS/Flash Ninety
电影《12只猴子》的导演特瑞·吉列姆(Terry Gilliam)出生于美国明尼苏达州，在洛杉矶长大。由于看不惯美国的社会生活，1967年到伦敦，后加入英国国籍，2006年初最终放弃美国国籍。 REUTERS/Jean more
邓普顿资产管理公司执行董事长、“新兴市场教父”墨比尔斯(Mark Mobius)于上世纪80年代中期放弃了美国护照加入德国国籍。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
全球化投资先锋约翰·邓普顿(John Templeton)(左)在致富后放弃美国国籍，全心投入慈善事业，最终在退休天堂巴哈马群岛，以95岁高龄辞世。 REUTERS/Peter Morgan
在漫画期刊《Action Comics》第900期中，超人(Superman)宣布打算放弃美国国籍，以便成为一名真正的全球性超级英雄。 REUTERS/The New York City Police Departmenmore
