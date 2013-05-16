食用昆虫益处多 Adding Insects to the Menu
吃甲壳虫、毛毛虫、蚂蚁？想起来就有点毛骨悚然吧。但一份发布的联合国报告称，吃些有营养的昆虫好处多多，可能还有助于对抗肥胖问题。(2012年9月20日，比利时布鲁塞尔，一名女子食用蝗虫。) REUTERS/Francoismore
人类食用的昆虫超过1,900种。联合国粮农组织林业部研究发现，许多昆虫所含的蛋白质和矿物质与肉类相仿，且富含健康的脂肪。(2011年1月12日，荷兰瓦赫宁根，一个学生展示可食用的蝗虫。) REUTERS/Jerry Lamore
比利时布鲁塞尔的一家餐厅将蝗虫及其他虫类放在橄榄油中油炸，使其酥脆美味。(摄于2012年9月20日) REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
油炸过的蝗虫和虫子颜色鲜亮。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
荷兰瓦赫宁根大学制作的昆虫纸杯蛋糕，香甜诱人。(摄于2012年4月17日) REUTERS/Michael Kooren
焦糖蝗虫蛋糕。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren
昆虫上餐桌或许很快将成为现实，为了推广昆虫食谱，荷兰厨师Henk van Gurp(右4)出版了一本《昆虫烹饪指南》，专门向大家传授各种昆虫烹饪技巧。(摄于2011年1月12日，荷兰瓦赫宁根) REUTERS/Jerrymore
Henk van Gurp已创造了几道以虫子为主料的料理，包括蠕虫蛋饼等。 REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
厨师烹制搭配乳蛋饼的蠕虫馅料。REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
将馅料放入乳蛋饼中。 REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
蠕虫蛋饼出炉。 REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
蠕虫果仁糖。REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
食客们品尝昆虫甜点。REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
独特的“享受”。 REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
夹有烤蝗虫的春卷。 REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
荷兰Ermelo，一家昆虫农场饲养着可用来制作食物的甲壳虫。 REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
甲壳虫在盒子内爬行。 REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
农场内饲养的水牛蠕虫。REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
