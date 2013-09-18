认养到弃养 Adopted Children Market
路透深入调查，揭示了从海外领养儿童的美国人如何轻易地将“问题儿童”转手给互联网上认识的陌生人。(摄于2013年5月7日，美国威斯康辛州密尔沃基，利比里亚女孩Quita Puchalla坐在公寓窗前。)REUTERS/Jemore
Quita Puchalla 14岁时被普夏拉夫妇收养来到美国，16岁岁时遭弃养。 REUTERS/Jeffrey Phelps
现年21岁的Quita Puchalla几经辗转被多家美国夫妇收养后，目前一个人居住且努力完成学业。 REUTERS/Jeffrey Phelps
普夏拉夫妇因遇到诸多难题最终决定弃养Quita Puchalla，并在网路上贴出广告为其寻找新的领养家庭。 REUTERS/Sara Stathas
普夏拉夫妇家的后院里供孩子玩耍的设施。REUTERS/Sara Stathas
普夏拉夫妇在没有律师和儿童福利监护官员在场的情况下，仅签署一张经过公证的声明文件就将Quita Puchalla的监护权转移给伊森夫妇。 REUTERS/Sara Stathas
普夏拉夫妇与伊森夫妇的见面仅有几小时，这是他们首次、也是最后一次见面。 REUTERS/Sara Stathas
2008年，普夏拉夫妇将养女送往位于伊利诺州维斯维尔镇的伊森夫妇的家。 REUTERS/Samantha Sais
伊森太太在网络上自称“肥妈”，在过去的10年中她曾收养过6个以上孩子，许多都是失败的国际收养。REUTERS/Samantha Sais
伊森太太曾因“疏于照顾”亲生女儿受到指责，并在帮助友人的姐姐瑞贝卡照看孩子时，造成18个大的奥斯丁溺亡浴缸。(伊森太太家中墙上的装饰。) REUTERS/Samantha Sais
奥斯丁的溺亡被裁定为意外事故，警方断定“没有理由认为是蓄意加害，而是疏忽所致。”因此没人遭到起诉。 REUTERS/Dominick Reute
奥斯丁的母亲瑞贝卡希望重新开启调查，但地方检察官办公室称在没有新证据的情况下，案子已经完结。 REUTERS/Dominick Reute
伊森夫妇的另一个养女Anna Barnes，她7岁时从俄罗斯被收养来到美国，13岁时通过私下更换领养家庭来到伊森夫妇家。(摄于5月30日，德州格兰伯里镇) REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
Anna Barnes的第二任养父母巴恩斯夫妇，后因在共同生活中遇到诸多问题而将Anna转给伊森夫妇。REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
很多弃养儿童的广告都回避一系列规定儿童安置人和安置方式的州立法律，美国有29个州的法律以某种形式管理儿童领养广告的方式。(Anna Barnes辗转多个收养家庭，还有被虐待和性侵的记录。)REUTERS/Richard more
格兰娜穆勒于2006年在网上发布其收养的一个10岁男孩的广告，经过网络系统她其转给伊森夫妇。(摄于5月8日，威斯康星州阿普尔顿) REUTERS/Sara Stathas
梅根艾克森于2007年在网络论坛经营一个关于帮助儿童找到更好家园的主题版面，这个群组称为Adoption_disruption，主要吸引无法和收养对象相处的养父母。这个论坛和其他网络布告栏构成了一个无人收养儿童的地下市场more
生于俄罗斯的女孩英伽，在襁褓中被生母遗弃，在1997年12岁时被一对美国夫妇收养，而一年后就被新父母弃养。REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
由于养父母利用网路为弃养儿童寻找新家，英伽不断被收养后又被弃养。 REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
现年27岁的英伽是1990年代末通过收养途径来到美国的25万名外籍儿童其一，他们在美国的命运从未被系统性的追踪过。 REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
