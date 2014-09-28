“高空中的舞者” Aerial Acrobatics 2014 2
2014年9月19日，在美国芒廷霍姆空军基地一次航展上，美国空军雷鸟行表演队驾驶F-16战斗机表演镜像飞行特技。 REUTERS/US Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez
2014年6月22日，在布加勒斯特航展上，来自立陶宛的飞行员在空中绘出“丝带”图案。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
2009年5月23日，在纽约航展上，一架F/A-18F战斗机在突破音障后形成水气环。REUTERS/Christopher Pasatieri
2010年9月25日，在马耳他航展上，法国空军的“法兰西巡逻兵”飞行表演队献上精彩表演。REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
2011年9月17日，瑞士锡永，瑞士空军PC-7编队在航展上列队飞行。 REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
2014年2月11日，在新加坡航展上，韩国“黑鹰”飞行表演队酷炫来袭。 REUTERS/Tim Chong
2012年9月2日，贝尔格莱德航展上，一架塞尔维亚J-22 “鹰”式攻击机在空中飞行。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
2005年9月6日，希腊雅典，英国皇家空军红箭飞行队展示精彩飞行。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
2013年7月27日，在布加勒斯特航展上，拉脱维亚“波罗的海蜜蜂”飞行表演队驾驶L-39C信天翁飞机带来精彩表演。REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
2014年2月25日，阿布扎比航展上，特技飞行队在空中喷出彩色烟雾。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年3月29日，在美国莱克兰的Sun "n Fun航展上，机翼步行者简·威克(Jane Wicker)在机翼上展现杂技。简·威克于2013年6月22日参加一场航展特技表演时因飞机坠毁而当场死亡。 REUTERS/Jmore
2013年6月28日，奥地利策尔特韦格，意大利三色箭飞行表演队在一航展上喷出象征意大利国旗的绿白红烟雾。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
2014年8月31日，瑞士Air14航展上，欧洲“百年灵”机翼行走飞行队表演精彩的“空中漫步”。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
2013年9月6日，瑞士东部小镇Niederurnen，瑞士空军“瑞士巡逻兵”特技飞行表演队在空中上演“追逐赛”。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
2014年5月20日，德国柏林航展上，瑞士飞行表演队驾驶F-5E虎战斗机展现两机“贴面”。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(10)
世界之大，无奇不有。 路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
“高空中的舞者”Aerial acrobatics 2014
特技飞行表演是各个航空展上的一大看点，“高空中的舞者”带给观众紧张刺激的视觉享受。
