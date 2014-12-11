阿富汗版“李小龙”
一名长相酷似已故功夫影星李小龙的阿富汗青年，近期将模仿照上传网络，引发粉丝热捧。(摄于2014年12月9日，阿富汗喀布尔) REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
这名自称“阿富汗李小龙”的青年是现年20岁的Abbas Alizada。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Abbas Alizada每周两天在达鲁拉曼宫练习武术。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
除了练习飞腿、劈腿和翻筋斗等动作外，Abbas Alizada也像李小龙一样耍双节棍。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Abbas Alizada出生于贫困家庭，父母无法送他去武馆学习中国武术，他便拜当地武术师父为师。REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Abbas Alizada最近在喀布尔举办的武术比赛中夺得冠军。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
在达鲁拉曼宫前，记者为Abbas Alizada拍照。REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
阿布法兹尔对照影碟研究李小龙的电影和书籍，让自己举手投足都与李小龙相似。(Abbas Alizada练习武术。) REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Abbas Alizada接受访问时表示，希望自己成为捍卫阿富汗自由的战士，并成为好莱坞巨星。(Abbas Alizada与父亲交谈。) REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
