图片 | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 11:45 BJT

亚投行成立 中国将为最大股东 AIIB

2014年10月24日，亚洲基础设施投资银行(AIIB)在北京宣布成立，中国财政部长楼继伟和印度、泰国、马来西亚等21个国家的代表参与签约。 REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
亚洲基础设施投资银行(AIIB)旨在为发展中国家提供项目贷款。(中国国家主席习近平与出席签署仪式的各国代表合影。) REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
澳洲、印尼和韩国并未参与由中国倡议成立的亚投行(AIIB)。(签字仪式现场。) REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
中国将成为亚投行最大的股东，持股比例至多50%。(中国财政部长楼继伟在签字仪式上发言。) REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
中国财政部长楼继伟在致辞中表示，《筹建亚投行备忘录》中明确了亚投行的法定资本为1000亿美元。 REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
中国财政部长楼继伟(左二)与出席签字仪式个各国代表饮酒庆祝。 REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
出席的中方代表包括中国国家主席习近平、财政部部长楼继伟、外交部部长王毅等人。 REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
中国国家主席习近平在北京人民大会堂会见出席筹建亚洲基础设施投资银行备忘录签署仪式的各国代表。 REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
中国国家主席习近平在北京人民大会堂会见出席筹建亚洲基础设施投资银行备忘录签署仪式的各国代表。 REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
习近平指出，亚投行的建立代表了各方团结合作共谋发展的愿望、决心和行动。它也是一种创新机制，有利于推动完善全球金融治理，是一种非常有意义的事情。 REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
中国国家主席习近平与出席签署仪式的各国代表合影。 REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

2014年 10月 27日 星期一
