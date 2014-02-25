雾霾连日不散 民众哀叹“呼吸难” Air Pollution in China 2014
近日中国中东部大部分地区都出现了灰霾，灰霾影响面积约为143万平方公里，约占国土面积的15%，重霾面积约为81万平方公里。(摄于2月24日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
此次雾霾主要集中在北京、河北、辽宁、山西、山东、河南等地。据悉，此次霾过程要一直到2月27日才会彻底结束。(摄于2月24日，北京) REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
中央气象台24日7时继续发布霾黄色预警。这是中央气象台自20日以来连续第五天发布霾黄色预警。(摄于2月23日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
目前，中国环保部已派出督查组分赴京津冀多个城市，应对近期出现的连续严重污染，重点检查重污染天气应对措施的落实情况。(摄于2月23日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
北京雾霾已持续一周，北京政府2月21日首次启动空气重污染“橙色”预警。(摄于2月23日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
北京市空气重污染应急指挥部24日早晨称，未来三天北京市重污染“橙色预警”将持续。(摄于2月24日) REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2月24日，北京，一名男子带着防毒面具骑车。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月23日，北京，雾霾天中的行人。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月23日，北京。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月22日，北京。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月21日，北京。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月21日，北京。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月21日，北京。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月20日，北京。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月24日，上海浦东地区。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2月21日，上海。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2月20日，江苏南京，化工厂的烟囱冒出浓烟。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2月19日，江苏南京，雾霾天中的雕塑。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2月17日，广东广州雾霾天一景。REUTERS/Alex Lee
2月17日，广州电视塔大厦掩映在雾霾中。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
下一个
雾霾来袭 China's Air Pollution
(Reuters) -
路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Feb 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
乌克兰政局突变 总统被罢黜 Tymoshenko Freed
(Reuters) - 继三个月的民众抗议活动后，乌克兰议会决定罢免总统亚努科维奇，并提前举行大选，身陷囹圄的前总理季莫申科则获释。
本周中国区精选(2月14日-21日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月14日至21日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.