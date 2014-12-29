亚航QZ8501航班失联 机上无中国公民
载有162人的QZ8501航班12月28日从印尼泗水飞往新加坡时失联，之前飞行员因天气恶劣曾要求改变航线。(印尼泗水机场，失联乘客家属等待消息。) REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
中国外交部发言人华春莹28日下午称，尚未发现失联亚航QZ8501航班上有中国公民。(一名乘客家属在印尼泗水机场咨询一名官员。) REUTERS/Beawiharta
印尼副总统尤素夫·卡拉(Jusuf Kalla)(左)在印尼国家搜救中心监督搜索进程。印尼援救机构一名高阶官员29日表示，亚航失联航班据信已经坠海。 REUTERS/Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro
印尼海军人员在爪哇海域上空搜索失联亚航QZ8501航班。 REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng
亚航集团首席执行官托尼∙费南德斯丹斯里(Tony Fernandes)(左)在新闻发布会上讲话。REUTERS/Beawiharta
失联乘客家属在印尼泗水机场等待消息。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
一名家属打电话。REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
等待消息的家属们。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
一名家属等待消息时流泪。REUTERS/Beawiharta
失联乘客家属打电话。REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
家属们很伤心。REUTERS/Beawiharta
家属们坐在机场等待区内。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
新加坡樟宜国际机场，众多媒体记者在机场等候采访。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡樟宜国际机场，记者聚集在失联乘客家属等待区外。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡樟宜国际机场，一名失联乘客的未婚妻(中)接受采访。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡樟宜国际机场，失联乘客家属抵达机场等候区。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
