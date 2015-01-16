走近“基地”组织阿拉伯半岛分支
2015年1月14日，“基地”组织阿拉伯半岛分支发布视频称，该组织策划并发动了针对法国《查理周刊》的袭击事件。这是惨剧发生一周以来，首次有组织宣称对此事负责。(2015年1月14日，也门萨那，墙上涂鸦着有关基地组织的标语more
“基地”组织阿拉伯半岛分支于2009年由“基地”组织位于沙特和也门的分支合并而成，长期盘踞也门南部地区。(2014年12月2日，疑似基地组织武装分子在也门萨那出席听证会。) REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2014年11月15日，也门萨那南部，什叶派反政府胡塞武装分子在检查点站岗。什叶派反政府胡塞武装分子迅速扩张，并与“基地”组织发生流血冲突。REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
2014年8月10日，萨那，一个遭基地组织杀死的士兵墓地上放置着他的照片。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2014年7月8日，在一个前军事训练营发现的一本属于基地组织武装分子的笔记本。 REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil
2014年5月23日，阿比扬省，士兵在一个从基地组织武装分子手中夺取的哨所站岗。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2014年5月23日，阿比扬省，士兵在军事哨所挥舞枪支。自2014年5月以来，也门政府军对盘踞在南部地区的“基地”组织武装分子展开新一轮清剿行动。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2014年3月13日，阿姆兰省，武装部落人员参加部落集会，支持也门政府打击基地组织行动。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2014年3月6日，也门希赫尔，基地组织将一名男子枪杀后绑在球门栏杆上，后者被疑为美国从事间谍工作。据悉，基地组织怀疑该男子在物体上安装追踪器，便于美军从事无人机轰炸。 REUTERS/Stringer
2013年3月26日，萨那， 疑似基地组织武装分子出庭受审。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2012年6月21日，Zinjibar，一名军队士兵站在与基地组织武装分子交火中被毁的建筑旁。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2012年6月19日，阿比扬省，也门共和国卫队(Republican Guard)与部落武装力量站在一辆军事车辆上合影。也门政府军对位于阿比扬省的“基地”组织阿拉伯半岛分支发动大规模袭击，双方均有大量人员伤亡。 REUTmore
2012年6月4日，阿比扬，也门政府军向基地组织武装分子发射导弹。 REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
2012年10月2日，南部港口亚丁，安全部队搜查一栋房屋时发现一具疑似基地组织武装分子的尸体。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年6月14日，津吉巴尔，一辆军队坦克行驶在路上。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
