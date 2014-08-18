探访乌克兰边境 Along the Ukraine Border
8月16日，乌克兰东部小镇Debaltseve，乌克兰政府军在检查站逮捕一名分离主义分子。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月16日，东部小镇Debaltseve，乌克兰政府军在检查点站岗。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月16日，东部小镇Debaltseve，乌克兰政府军对公交车上的乘客进行检查。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月14日，东部小镇Vuhlehirsk，乌克兰政府军驾驶装甲车巡逻。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月14日，东部小镇Vuhlehirsk，乌克兰政府军在巡逻时举着枪支。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月15日，顿涅茨克，一名政府军检查步枪。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月15日，顿涅茨克，一名政府军狙击手抱着一个发现的炮弹壳。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月14日，东部小镇Vuhlehirsk，一名当地妇女站在毁坏的建筑附近。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
8月14日，顿涅茨克，建筑遭炮击后冒出浓烟。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
8月15日，俄罗斯边境罗斯托夫，俄罗斯士兵坐在装甲车上。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
8月17日，俄罗斯边境罗斯托夫，俄罗斯人道主义救援物质车队的司机在营地进行点名。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
8月16日，俄罗斯边境罗斯托夫，俄罗斯人道主义救援车队行驶在路上。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
8月15日，俄罗斯边境罗斯托夫，俄罗斯人道主义救援车队。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
8月15日，俄罗斯边境罗斯托夫，人道主义救援车辆停放在营地。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
8月15日，俄罗斯边境罗斯托夫，司机展示人道主义救援卡车上运输的物品。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
