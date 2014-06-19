版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 11:17 BJT

亚马逊发布智能Fire手机

2014年6月19日，美国西雅图，亚马逊CEO杰夫·贝索斯(Jeff Bezos)正式发布公司第一款智能手机Fire Phone。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年6月19日，美国西雅图，亚马逊CEO杰夫·贝索斯(Jeff Bezos)正式发布公司第一款智能手机Fire Phone。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
2014年6月19日，美国西雅图，亚马逊CEO杰夫·贝索斯(Jeff Bezos)正式发布公司第一款智能手机Fire Phone。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
1 / 13
Fire Phone将于7月25日上市，亚马逊在美国仅独家支持手机运营商AT＆T预定。两年合同期售价为32GB版199美元，64GB版299美元。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fire Phone将于7月25日上市，亚马逊在美国仅独家支持手机运营商AT＆T预定。两年合同期售价为32GB版199美元，64GB版299美元。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Fire Phone将于7月25日上市，亚马逊在美国仅独家支持手机运营商AT＆T预定。两年合同期售价为32GB版199美元，64GB版299美元。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
2 / 13
用户还可直接从亚马逊购买解锁版Fire Phone，价格为32GB版裸机649美元，64GB版裸机749美元。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

用户还可直接从亚马逊购买解锁版Fire Phone，价格为32GB版裸机649美元，64GB版裸机749美元。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
用户还可直接从亚马逊购买解锁版Fire Phone，价格为32GB版裸机649美元，64GB版裸机749美元。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
3 / 13
Fire Phone搭载4.7英寸高清720p显示屏，2.2GHz四核Snapdragon处理器，2GB RAM，后置1300万像素摄像头以及用于视频通话的前置摄像头。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fire Phone搭载4.7英寸高清720p显示屏，2.2GHz四核Snapdragon处理器，2GB RAM，后置1300万像素摄像头以及用于视频通话的前置摄像头。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Fire Phone搭载4.7英寸高清720p显示屏，2.2GHz四核Snapdragon处理器，2GB RAM，后置1300万像素摄像头以及用于视频通话的前置摄像头。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
4 / 13
Fire Phone采用由亚马逊基于Android开发的Fire OS操作系统，该系统在大多数情况下采用三重控制界面设计。REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fire Phone采用由亚马逊基于Android开发的Fire OS操作系统，该系统在大多数情况下采用三重控制界面设计。REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Fire Phone采用由亚马逊基于Android开发的Fire OS操作系统，该系统在大多数情况下采用三重控制界面设计。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
5 / 13
Fire Phone是唯一包含亚马逊Kindle Owner's Lending Library服务的智能机，用户可直接在线阅读大量图书而无需购买。REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fire Phone是唯一包含亚马逊Kindle Owner's Lending Library服务的智能机，用户可直接在线阅读大量图书而无需购买。REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Fire Phone是唯一包含亚马逊Kindle Owner's Lending Library服务的智能机，用户可直接在线阅读大量图书而无需购买。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
6 / 13
Fire Phone采用4个前置摄像头和独家的软件来提供裸眼3D的显示效果。并且，亚马逊通过自家的云端服务器为手机提供免费的无限图片存储。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fire Phone采用4个前置摄像头和独家的软件来提供裸眼3D的显示效果。并且，亚马逊通过自家的云端服务器为手机提供免费的无限图片存储。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Fire Phone采用4个前置摄像头和独家的软件来提供裸眼3D的显示效果。并且，亚马逊通过自家的云端服务器为手机提供免费的无限图片存储。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
7 / 13
Fire Phone的Firefly功能可以识别多达1亿件商品，并主动帮助用户找到它并给出购买的通道和价格。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fire Phone的Firefly功能可以识别多达1亿件商品，并主动帮助用户找到它并给出购买的通道和价格。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Fire Phone的Firefly功能可以识别多达1亿件商品，并主动帮助用户找到它并给出购买的通道和价格。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
8 / 13
这种技术是将物品图像或音乐与亚马逊的数据库匹配，将对应用开发者开放。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

这种技术是将物品图像或音乐与亚马逊的数据库匹配，将对应用开发者开放。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
这种技术是将物品图像或音乐与亚马逊的数据库匹配，将对应用开发者开放。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
9 / 13
贝索斯表示，Fire Phone拍照效果比苹果和三星更好。此外他还展示了手机配备的立体声扬声器和自带耳机的优良品质。REUTERS/Jason Redmond

贝索斯表示，Fire Phone拍照效果比苹果和三星更好。此外他还展示了手机配备的立体声扬声器和自带耳机的优良品质。REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
贝索斯表示，Fire Phone拍照效果比苹果和三星更好。此外他还展示了手机配备的立体声扬声器和自带耳机的优良品质。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
10 / 13
作为亚马逊的首款智能手机，Fire Phone的各种功能体现了亚马逊构建自己生态平台的战略思路。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

作为亚马逊的首款智能手机，Fire Phone的各种功能体现了亚马逊构建自己生态平台的战略思路。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
作为亚马逊的首款智能手机，Fire Phone的各种功能体现了亚马逊构建自己生态平台的战略思路。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
11 / 13
Fire Phone试图在苹果和三星主导的智能手机市场脱颖而出，将亚马逊在电商领域的优势延伸至手机领域。REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fire Phone试图在苹果和三星主导的智能手机市场脱颖而出，将亚马逊在电商领域的优势延伸至手机领域。REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Fire Phone试图在苹果和三星主导的智能手机市场脱颖而出，将亚马逊在电商领域的优势延伸至手机领域。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
12 / 13
然而Fire Phone的高定价和实用性成为其最大挑战， 亚马逊此前硬件产品的定价策略都是低价出货，靠后期销售商品来实现利润。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

然而Fire Phone的高定价和实用性成为其最大挑战， 亚马逊此前硬件产品的定价策略都是低价出货，靠后期销售商品来实现利润。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
然而Fire Phone的高定价和实用性成为其最大挑战， 亚马逊此前硬件产品的定价策略都是低价出货，靠后期销售商品来实现利润。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
球迷狂欢世界杯 World Cup faces

球迷狂欢世界杯 World Cup faces

下一个

球迷狂欢世界杯 World Cup faces

球迷狂欢世界杯 World Cup faces

巴西世界杯赛事正酣，球迷迎来潮流盛宴。

2014年 6月 18日
24小时时事新闻(6月19日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(6月19日) 24hours

2014年6月18日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 6月 18日
李克强访英 Li Keqiang Visits Britain

李克强访英 Li Keqiang Visits Britain

中国国务院总理李克强正式访问英国，举行两国总理年度会晤，两国签署超过140亿英镑的经贸协议。

2014年 6月 18日
24小时时事新闻(6月18日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月18日) 24Hours

2014年6月17日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 6月 17日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐