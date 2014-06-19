亚马逊发布智能Fire手机
2014年6月19日，美国西雅图，亚马逊CEO杰夫·贝索斯(Jeff Bezos)正式发布公司第一款智能手机Fire Phone。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fire Phone将于7月25日上市，亚马逊在美国仅独家支持手机运营商AT＆T预定。两年合同期售价为32GB版199美元，64GB版299美元。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
用户还可直接从亚马逊购买解锁版Fire Phone，价格为32GB版裸机649美元，64GB版裸机749美元。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fire Phone搭载4.7英寸高清720p显示屏，2.2GHz四核Snapdragon处理器，2GB RAM，后置1300万像素摄像头以及用于视频通话的前置摄像头。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fire Phone采用由亚马逊基于Android开发的Fire OS操作系统，该系统在大多数情况下采用三重控制界面设计。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fire Phone是唯一包含亚马逊Kindle Owner's Lending Library服务的智能机，用户可直接在线阅读大量图书而无需购买。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fire Phone采用4个前置摄像头和独家的软件来提供裸眼3D的显示效果。并且，亚马逊通过自家的云端服务器为手机提供免费的无限图片存储。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fire Phone的Firefly功能可以识别多达1亿件商品，并主动帮助用户找到它并给出购买的通道和价格。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
这种技术是将物品图像或音乐与亚马逊的数据库匹配，将对应用开发者开放。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
贝索斯表示，Fire Phone拍照效果比苹果和三星更好。此外他还展示了手机配备的立体声扬声器和自带耳机的优良品质。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
作为亚马逊的首款智能手机，Fire Phone的各种功能体现了亚马逊构建自己生态平台的战略思路。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fire Phone试图在苹果和三星主导的智能手机市场脱颖而出，将亚马逊在电商领域的优势延伸至手机领域。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
然而Fire Phone的高定价和实用性成为其最大挑战， 亚马逊此前硬件产品的定价策略都是低价出货，靠后期销售商品来实现利润。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
