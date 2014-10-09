比尔·盖茨连续21年蝉联美国首富 America's richest
2014年9月29日，美国《福布斯》发布400名最富美国人排行榜，坐拥810亿美元财富的微软公司创始人比尔·盖茨(Bill Gates)连续第21年蝉联美国首富宝座。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
伯克希尔哈撒韦公司首席执行官沃伦•巴菲特(Warren Buffet)凭借670亿美元资产净值位列第二名。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
不久前才宣布从甲骨文公司CEO上退位的拉里•埃里森(Larry Ellison)位列第三名，个人净值为500亿美元。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
“科氏工业”兄弟掌门人查尔斯·科赫(Charles Koch)和大卫·科赫(David Koch)并列榜单第四位，资产净值为420亿美元。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第6名：沃尔玛继承人约翰·沃尔顿的遗孀克里斯蒂·沃尔顿(Christy Walton)，坐拥380亿美元资产。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
第7名：沃尔玛总裁吉姆·沃尔顿(Jim Walton)，个人净资产为360亿美元。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第8名：布隆伯格新闻公司创始人、前纽约市长迈克尔·布隆伯格(Michael Bloomberg)，个人净资产为350亿美元。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第9名：沃尔顿家族成员爱丽丝·沃尔顿 (Alice Walton)，个人净资产为349亿美元。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第10名：沃尔顿家族成员、沃尔玛董事长罗伯·沃尔顿(Rob Walton)，个人净资产为348亿美元。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第11名：Facebook联合创始人兼CEO马克•扎克伯格(Mark Zuckerberg)，也是今年榜单上财富增长最多的富豪，从去年150亿美元飙升到今年的340亿美元，主要归功于该公司的大幅上涨。 REUTERS/Jmore
第12名：全球市值最大的博彩集团拉斯韦加斯金沙集团掌门人、美国“赌王”谢尔登·阿德尔森(Sheldon Adelson)，个人净资产为320亿美元。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
第13名：谷歌CEO拉里·佩奇(Larry Page)，个人净资产为315亿美元。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
第14名：谷歌联合创始人谢尔盖·布林(Sergey Brin)，个人净资产为310亿美元。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
第15名：亚马逊CEO杰夫·贝佐斯(Jeff Bezos)，个人净资产为305亿美元。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
