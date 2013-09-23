版本:
中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother

Tony Jiang poses with his three children at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang, a Shanghai businessman and his wife welcomed a daughter, born in California to an American surrogate he calls "my Amanda". The same surrogate later carried twins for the couple. Wealthy Chinese are turning to American women to serve as surrogates for their children, creating a small but growing business in $120,000 "designer" American babies for China's elite. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tony Jiang poses with his three children at his house in Shanghai, September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang, a Shanghai businessman and his wife welcomed a daughter, born in California to an American surrogate he calls "my Amanda". The same surrogate later carried twins for the couple. Wealthy Chinese are turning to American women to serve as surrogates for their children, creating a small but growing business in $120,000 "designer" American babies for China's elite. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tony Jiang poses with his three children at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang, a Shanghai businessman and his wife welcomed a daughter, born in California to an American surrogate he calls "my Amanda". The same surrogate later carried twins for the couple. Wealthy Chinese are turning to American women to serve as surrogates for their children, creating a small but growing business in $120,000 "designer" American babies for China's elite. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tony Jiang poses with his three children at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang, a Shanghai businessman and his wife welcomed a daughter, born in California to an American surrogate he calls "my Amanda". The same surrogate later carried twins for the couple. Wealthy Chinese are turning to American women to serve as surrogates for their children, creating a small but growing business in $120,000 "designer" American babies for China's elite. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A nanny holds a child of Tony Jiang (back R) at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang, a Shanghai businessman and his wife welcomed a daughter, born in California to an American surrogate he calls "my Amanda". The same surrogate later carried twins for the couple. Wealthy Chinese are turning to American women to serve as surrogates for their children, creating a small but growing business in $120,000 "designer" American babies for China's elite. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A girl poses for a photograph at a commercial area of downtown Shanghai, November 28, 2012. China is mulling changes to its one-child policy, a former family planning official said, with government advisory bodies drafting proposals in the face of a rapidly ageing society in the world's most populous nation. Proposed changes would allow for urban couples to have a second child, even if one of the parents is themselves not an only child, the China Daily cited Zhang Weiqing, the former head of the National Population and Family Planning Commission, as saying on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An elderly couple feed their great-grandson with a piece of cake as they sit under the sun in winter in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 9, 2013. China's one-child policy has produced less trusting, less trustworthy and less competitive children compared to the generation born before the policy was introduced, a study has found. Picture taken January 9, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Yang Huiqing looks at her baby after a cesarean section in Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. Yang and her husband Chen Yiming, both born under the one-child policy, had their first baby as the world population was about to reach the seven billion mark. China, the world's most populated country with more that 1.34 billion people, introduced a law that limits most urban families to one child. The policy is meant to avoid over-population, but as families shrink and the population structure moves towards an inverted pyramid, many demographers worry that a shrinking pool of young people won't be able to support and care for their elders. The United Nation projects the world's population will reach 7 billion on October 31, 2011. Picture taken on October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Participants perform yoga during a local beauty contest for pregnant women in Taiyuan, Shanxi province May 30, 2009.The contest, which attracted 100 participants, is organized by the provincial government and is held annually to coincide with Children's Day which falls on June 1 in China. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch an infant go through swimming exercise at a maternal and child health care hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 3, 2012. Expectations are now high that China could relax the one-child policy, or even implement a universal two-child policy such as the one in Jiuquan. Outgoing President Hu Jintao, for the first time, conspicuously dropped the phrase "maintain a low birth rate" in his work report to the Chinese Communist Party's twice a decade congress in November. That foreshadows a change to the one-child ethos, according to Ji Baocheng, a delegate to China's rubber stamp parliament who has petitioned five times for a change in the policy. Picture taken December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors look around Rolls-Royce's vintage car during the Rolls-Royce's Concours d'Elegance event for celebrating its ten years of business in China, June 28, 2013. China has become a crucial market for makers of luxury cars, with 2.7 million expected to be sold there each year by 2020, overtaking the United States as the world's leader in the segment. Picture taken on June 28, 2013. China has pledged to double household incomes over the coming decade in a bid to close a wealth gap so wide it threatens social stability. Although the proportion of extreme poverty has fallen over recent decades, about 12 percent of the country's 1.3 billion people still live on less than $1.25 per day, according to a 2013 United Nations report. Picture taken June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Celebrities and guests attend a reception prior to a fashion show held at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. China has pledged to double household incomes over the coming decade in a bid to close a wealth gap so wide it threatens social stability. Although the proportion of extreme poverty has fallen over recent decades, about 12 percent of the country's 1.3 billion people still live on less than $1.25 per day, according to a 2013 United Nations report. Picture taken June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

