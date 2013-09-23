中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother

Yang Huiqing looks at her baby after a cesarean section in Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. Yang and her husband Chen Yiming, both born under the one-child policy, had their first baby as the world population was about to reach the seven billion mark. China, the world's most populated country with more that 1.34 billion people, introduced a law that limits most urban families to one child. The policy is meant to avoid over-population, but as families shrink and the population structure moves towards an inverted pyramid, many demographers worry that a shrinking pool of young people won't be able to support and care for their elders. The United Nation projects the world's population will reach 7 billion on October 31, 2011. Picture taken on October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

