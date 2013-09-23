中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother
Tony Jiang poses with his three children at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang,more
Tony Jiang poses with his three children at his house in Shanghai, September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiangmore
Tony Jiang poses with his three children at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang,more
Tony Jiang poses with his three children at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang,more
A nanny holds a child of Tony Jiang (back R) at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jimore
A girl poses for a photograph at a commercial area of downtown Shanghai, November 28, 2012. China is mulling cmore
An elderly couple feed their great-grandson with a piece of cake as they sit under the sun in winter in Jiaxinmore
Yang Huiqing looks at her baby after a cesarean section in Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. Yang more
Participants perform yoga during a local beauty contest for pregnant women in Taiyuan, Shanxi province May 30,more
People watch an infant go through swimming exercise at a maternal and child health care hospital in Taiyuan, Smore
Visitors look around Rolls-Royce's vintage car during the Rolls-Royce's Concours d'Elegance event for celebratmore
Celebrities and guests attend a reception prior to a fashion show held at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Pamore
艾美奖全播报 Emmy Awards 2013
(Reuters) - 第65届美国电视艾美奖在好莱坞利奥纳高顿森剧院举行，红地毯上星光熠熠。“谢耳朵”吉姆·帕森斯凭借《生活大爆炸》第三次夺得喜剧类最佳男主角。
肯尼亚发生恐怖袭击 Nairobi mall massacre
(Reuters) - 索马里青年党武装分子周日袭击内罗毕一家购物中心，已造成68人死亡，其中包括一名中国妇女。
新iPhone供货难求 Sales Kick Off
(Reuters) - 苹果公司表示，新一代iPhone需求量令人“难以置信”，首批供货的iPhone产品已售罄。新iPhone的强劲需求或有助于缓解市场对苹果在智能机市场地位的担忧。
薄熙来一审被判无期 Bo Xilai's trial
(Reuters) - 堪称中国世纪大案的原重庆市委书记薄熙来一案在济南市中级法院公开宣判，认定薄熙来犯受贿罪、贪污罪、滥用职权罪，数罪并罚，判处无期徒刑，剥夺政治权利终身，并没收个人全部财产。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.