中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother
中国富人找美国女性代孕，这催生一个规模不大但不断增长的业务。(2009年5月30日，山西太原，准妈妈练习孕期瑜伽。)REUTERS/Stringer
中美两国的代孕机构正迎合中国富人希望在海外产子的需求，其中有的是不孕不育，有的是为了后代能有美国身份。(2011年10月23日，上海，一位目前诞下孩子。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
无确凿数据统计有多少中国人寻求或实际利用美国女性代孕，但两国中介机构称，过去两年中，这方面需求迅速增加。(2012年12月3日，山西太原，家长们围观新生儿游泳。)REUTERS/Stringer
上海商人Tony Jiang与妻子尝试怀孕失败，后在国内寻求代孕不成功，对国内试管婴儿的做法也不感兴趣。 (2013年9月16日，上海) REUTERS/Aly Song
Tony Jiang研究了泰国、印度和乌克兰的代孕，最后锁定美国，这在一定程度上归因于美国的医疗体系较完善。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2010年12月，一名美国代孕妈妈给Tony Jiang夫妇生了个女儿，后来又给他们添了一对双胞胎。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2012年，Tony Jiang创办“迪翊咨询”为客户安排去美国找人代孕，迄今已为中国父母办理了75宗代孕业务。 REUTERS/Aly Song
A nanny holds a child of Tony Jiang (back R) at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jimore
许多情况下，中国父母在美国找人代孕是由于自身不孕不育。中国人口学会数据显示，中国不孕不育患者已超过4,000万人，占育龄人口的12.5%。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在中国，代孕是非法行为，一些客户对代孕生子严格保密，甚至会谎称自己怀孕。 REUTERS/William Hong
中国中介机构对找美国女性代孕的基本报价介于12-20万美元，如此高昂的费用，意味着其仍只能针对中国最富有的人群。(2013年6月28日，劳斯莱斯汽车“Concours d’Elegance 2013”主题系列活动在京举行more
一些中国富人希望在海外有个避风港，因为担心万一中国发生社会动荡，他们会成为舆论或政府的目标。并且有的富人认为，他们在财富在法治完善的国家能得到更好的保护。(2013年6月21日，北京明城墙遗址公园内名流聚集，等待时装秀开more
下一个
老夫少妻组合 December and May
(Reuters) - 83岁的金融大亨索罗斯迎娶42岁的健康及教育顾问多美子·博尔顿。自古以来，“老夫少妻”的搭配模式无论在虚拟的文学影视作品还是现实生活中,都比“金童玉女”配更具话题吸引力。
王健林建东方影都 好莱坞众星捧场 Oriental Movie Metropolis
(Reuters) - 中国新首富王健林的万达集团投资500亿元在青岛建“东方影都”影视基地，好莱坞众明星现身奠基仪式，吸引媒体关注。
老夫少妻组合 December and May
(Reuters) -
中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother
(Reuters) -
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.