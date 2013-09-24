中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother

A nanny holds a child of Tony Jiang (back R) at his house in Shanghai September 16, 2013. In December 2010, Jiang, a Shanghai businessman and his wife welcomed a daughter, born in California to an American surrogate he calls "my Amanda". The same surrogate later carried twins for the couple. Wealthy Chinese are turning to American women to serve as surrogates for their children, creating a small but growing business in $120,000 "designer" American babies for China's elite. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

