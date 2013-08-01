福布斯顶级大学排行榜 Americ's Top Colleges
《福布斯》近日公布美国顶级大学年度排行榜，来自加州的多家院校排名优于东海岸大学，其中斯坦福大学位列第一，因其在学生保留率和毕业生就业起薪方面成绩不菲。斯坦福大学目前拥有学生19,945人，学生一年的费用约为58,846美more
规模较小的波莫纳学院(Pomona College)位列第二，该校拥有学生1,586人，学生一年的费用约为57,041美元，且只提供本科生教育。根据大学负担和回报中心(Center for College Affordamore
位于新泽西州的普林斯顿大学从去年的第一位滑落至第三位，拥有学生7,813人，学生一年的费用约为54,780美元。REUTERS/Stephen Chernin/Microsoft/Handout
第四名：耶鲁大学，拥有学生11,875人，学生一年的费用约为59,320美元。REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
第五名：哥伦比亚大学，拥有学生26,050人，学生一年的费用约为61,540美元。REUTERS/Mike Segar
第六名：位于宾夕法尼亚州的斯沃斯摩尔学院(Swarthmore College)，拥有学生1,545人，学生一年的费用约为58,481美元。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
第七名：西点军校，拥有学生4,624人，学生不需缴纳学费。REUTERS/Mike Segar
第八名：哈佛大学，拥有学生27,392人，学生一年的费用约为57,050美元。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
第九名：位于马萨诸塞州的威廉姆斯学院(Williams College)，拥有学生2,126人，学生一年的费用约为59,412美元。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
第十名：位于马萨诸塞州的麻省理工学院，拥有学生10,894人，学生一年的费用约为57,010美元。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
下一个
24小时时事新闻(8月1日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
范思哲豪宅曝光 Versace's mansion
(Reuters) -已故设计师詹尼·范思哲在迈阿密的豪宅将于9月17号进行公开拍卖，让我们一睹这个23,000平方英尺(约2136平方米)的奢华豪宅。这栋建筑可谓金碧辉煌，不但拥有设计师生前收集的古董与艺术品，更有一个深54英尺被黄金马赛克填充的泳池。
实拍朝鲜铿锵女兵 Female North Korean Soldiers
(Reuters) - 对于外界来说，英姿飒爽的朝鲜女兵们带有神秘之感，她们清丽的面孔和朴实的着装吸引着外界关注。
朱莉成为好莱坞吸金女王 Highest-paid actresses
(Reuters) -《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞女星吸金榜单，安吉丽娜·朱莉凭借去年估计达3,300万美元的收入荣登榜首。
精选图集
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.