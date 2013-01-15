常州有牛津大学？ An Oxford in China
在江苏常州有一所牛津国际公学，里面有蓝色的运动上衣、方格裙、音乐课堂及砖砌的门廊等英国学校的这些外在特点。(摄于2013年1月10日) REUTERS/Aly Song
但这所国际学校与牛津大学并无关系，由一批牛津大学毕业生和资深教授创办，高中阶段每年收费约15万元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
牛津国际公学—常州学校是一所集幼儿园、中小学于一体，招收中外籍学生的英式寄宿制国际学校。 REUTERS/Aly Song
位于英国的国际学校咨询集团表示，最近12年，在中国大陆注册的国际学校急剧增多，从22所增长到338所，入校学生数量增长25倍，达到18.4万多人。这种趋势与中国中产阶层收入增加和强烈的愿望相吻合。 REUTERS/Alymore
为使子女接受西方式教育并为其获得海外大学的门票，抱负颇高的中国人不在乎每年花费26万元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
能够付得起学费的中国父母相信，尽管成本高昂，但国际学校是子女过上更美好生活的通行证。这些学校提供接受海外教育的机会，避免学生遭受国内高考的煎熬。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一个孩子上美术课。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一个学生与老师在一对一的课堂上交谈。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名老师帮助学生做物理实验。REUTERS/Aly Song
