安吉丽娜·朱莉不排除参政可能 Angelina Jolie
好莱坞女星安吉丽娜·朱莉对《名利场》杂志称，她对是否要参与政治、外交或公共服务持“开放”态度。(2013年4月11日，安吉丽娜·朱莉作为联合国外交使节在伦敦出席八国集团峰会。) REUTERS/Toby Melvillemore
作为联合国难民署特使，朱莉表示当以人道主义者的身份工作时，就会意识到需要将参政作为选项之一。(2014年10月11日，英女王伊丽莎白二世在白金汉宫为安吉丽娜·朱莉颁发“荣誉爵士大十字勋章”。) REUTERS/Anthomore
2014年6月12日，安吉丽娜·朱莉 出席在伦敦举行的“反性暴力峰会”。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
2014年3月28日，星安吉丽娜·朱莉在萨拉热窝出席防止战争期间性暴力国际会议，并与英国外交大臣威廉·黑格一同访问斯雷布雷尼察大屠杀纪念地，向遇难者纪念碑献花圈。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
2014年2月23日，安吉丽娜·朱莉以联合国难民特使身份访问黎巴嫩，看望寻求庇护的叙利亚难民。REUTERS/UNHCR/A.McConell/Handout via Reuters
2013年6月24日，美国纽约，联合国安理会就妇女、和平与安全问题举行公开辩论，安吉丽娜·朱莉呼吁国际社会努力制止武装冲突中的性暴力行为。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2012年9月11日，安吉丽娜·朱莉访问约旦与叙利亚边境Zaatari难民营，慰问从叙利亚躲避战火而来的难民。REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
2011年10月4日，联合国难民署亲善大使安吉丽娜·朱莉(左二)出席在联合国难民署在日内瓦举行的年度会议。 REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout
2011年3月2日，联合国亲善大使安吉丽娜·朱莉赴阿富汗慰问难民。 REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout
2008年2月7日，安吉丽娜·朱莉前往巴格达探访驻伊美军。 REUTERS/James Deady/U. S. Department of Defense/Handout
