动物逃生记 Animals escaping floods
2013年8月15日，广州茂名，鸡群站在养鸡场屋顶上躲避洪水。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月19日，印度新德里，一只老鼠站在亚穆纳河中的木棍上。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
2012年8月30日，美国路易斯安那州普拉克明斯郡，牛群试图渡过洪水到达地势高的地区。REUTERS/Sean Gardner
2011年11月16日，泰国曼谷，一只狗趴在水泥管上。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2010年12月7日，巴基斯坦信德省Dadu附近，蜘蛛全部在树上结网。REUTERS/Department for International Development/Russell Watkins
2010年11月19日，哥伦比亚波哥大，群马站在洪水中。REUTERS/Fredy Builes
2011年11月2日，泰国曼谷，急速逃生。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2011年11月3日，泰国曼谷，安全好去处。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
2011年1月3日，澳大利亚洛克汉普顿南部，一条蛇游过布满洪水的公路。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
2006年7月17日，广东惠州，一头猪奋力自救。REUTERS/China Daily
2010年11月19日，哥伦比亚波哥大附近，一匹马站在淹没的农场中。REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
2013年6月22日，加拿大卡尔加里，囊地鼠在其洞穴遭洪水淹没后爬上路边。REUTERS/Todd Korol
2011年11月17日，泰国曼谷，一只小狗安然处之。REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2012年3月6日，澳大利亚沃加沃加，蜘蛛在干树枝上临渊结网。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
2012年7月1日，印度阿萨姆，水牛站在洪水中的空地上。REUTERS/Stringer
2011年10月26日，泰国曼谷，小狗乘坐“诺亚方舟”。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2005年10月3日，福建福州，一只老鼠蹲在拖鞋中。 REUTERS/China Newsphoto
2013年1月3日，巴西里约热内卢，猫咪躲在遭洪水淹没房屋的家具上。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2012年11月23日，英国英格兰，一头牛被洪水困住。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
2011年11月2日，泰国曼谷，赛福瑞野生动物园中的鹿群站在洪水中。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2013年4月16日，白俄罗斯明斯克南部小村Ozerany，一位妇女站在洪水中喂养猫咪。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2006年6月30日，印度勒克瑙，一只青蛙帮助一只老鼠渡过难关。REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
