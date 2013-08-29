动物洪灾逃生记 Animals escaping floods
2013年8月15日，广州茂名，鸡群站在养鸡场屋顶上躲避洪水。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月19日，印度新德里，一只老鼠站在亚穆纳河中的木棍上。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
2012年8月30日，美国路易斯安那州普拉克明斯郡，牛群试图渡过洪水到达地势高的地区。REUTERS/Sean Gardner
2011年11月16日，泰国曼谷，一只狗趴在水泥管上。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2012年3月6日，澳大利亚沃加沃加，蜘蛛在干树枝上临渊结网。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
2011年11月2日，泰国曼谷，鹿群急速逃生。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2011年11月3日，泰国曼谷，狗狗们寻得安全之地。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
2011年1月3日，澳大利亚洛克汉普顿南部，一条蛇游过布满洪水的公路。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
2006年7月17日，广东惠州，一头猪奋力自救。REUTERS/China Daily
2010年11月19日，哥伦比亚波哥大附近，一匹马站在淹没的农场中。REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
2013年6月22日，加拿大卡尔加里，囊地鼠在其洞穴遭洪水淹没后爬上路边。REUTERS/Todd Korol
2011年11月17日，泰国曼谷，一只小狗的安身之处。REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2012年7月1日，印度阿萨姆，水牛站在洪水中的空地上。REUTERS/Stringer
2011年10月26日，泰国曼谷，小狗乘坐“诺亚方舟”。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2005年10月3日，福建福州，一只老鼠以拖鞋当船。 REUTERS/China Newsphoto
2013年1月3日，巴西里约热内卢，猫咪躲在遭洪水淹没房屋的家具上。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2012年11月23日，英国英格兰，一头牛被洪水困住。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
2011年11月2日，泰国曼谷，赛福瑞野生动物园中的鹿群站在洪水中。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2013年4月16日，白俄罗斯明斯克南部小村Ozerany，一位妇女站在洪水中喂养猫咪。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2006年6月30日，印度勒克瑙，一只青蛙帮助老鼠渡过难关。REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
下一个
本周中国区精选(8月23日-30日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦8月23日至30日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
谁将成为微软下任CEO？ Microsoft Contenders for CEO
(Reuters) - 随着鲍尔默离开微软，人们纷纷猜测谁将成为微软的新一任CEO。由于没有明显的接班人，英国立博公司就鲍尔默的接班人接受下注，其中49岁的诺基亚CEO史蒂芬·埃洛普成为26名候选人中第一大热门，其概率为1赔5。
福布斯名人收入榜 The Highest-Paid Celebrities 2013
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》发布名人收入排行榜，55岁的流行天后麦当娜凭借过去一年预计达1.25亿美元的收入，成为全球收入最高的名人。
莫斯科航展开幕 Moscow Air Show
(Reuters) -第11届莫斯科国际航空航天展览会27日在莫斯科郊外的茹科夫斯基市开幕。本次航展为期6天，吸引了来自43个国家的270多家航空航天企业参加，看点包括精彩纷呈的飞行表演，以及各种新式装备的展示。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.