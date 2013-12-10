路透年度图片(动物类) Animals of 2013
1月24日，以色列南部，飞过农田的一群八哥鸟。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
1月29日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺雅茨克，在Royev Ruchey动物园里，8岁的雌性黑猩猩Anfisa擦拭自己笼子的窗户。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2月13日，美国佛罗里达州，一头天生后腿畸形的小猪“克里斯•培根”(Chris P.Bacon)依靠兽医为它特制的轮椅行走。REUTERS/Scott Audette
3月5日，中国杭州一家动物园内，一只小白鼠被竹叶青蛇吞在嘴里，另一只小白鼠奋力“营救”。REUTERS/Stringer
3月25日，英国伦敦自然历史博物馆举办名为“美艳蝴蝶”的展览会。图为驻足在女孩鼻子上的蓝色大闪蝶。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
4月18日，肯尼亚内罗比一家酒店外觅食的鹳。REUTERS/Noor Khamis
6月25日，美国加利福尼亚州，专业狗狗美容师Catherine Opson给自己的迷你贵宾犬设计的造型。REUTERS/Mike Blake
7月18日，墨西哥城，把脑袋探出车门的狗狗。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月18日，中国台北，2013台湾生物科技大展展出的利用转基因技术培育而成的荧光“神仙鱼”。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
7月23日，西班牙马德里动物园中打哈欠的豹子。REUTERS/Juan Medina
7月25日，奥地利因斯布鲁克，炎日下趴在草地上的乳牛。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
7月29日，黎巴嫩南部Kfar Kila村庄，一只在泥浆中爬行的乌龟。REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
8月21日，英国伦敦动物园进行一年一度的动物测量。图为一只蜡白猴树蛙被放在体重计上称体重。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
9月10日，中国山东青岛野生动物园用小白兔来检测春夏季出生的小狮、虎、豹的自然本能的发展状况。图为一只小兔子躲避一头小豹子的袭击。REUTERS/Stringer
9月23日，中国四川成都大熊猫繁殖研究基地，躺在床上的大熊猫幼崽。REUTERS/China Daily
9月29日，美国加州“冲浪之城”亨廷顿，参加第五届狗狗冲浪赛的狗狗在“候场”。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10月7日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，主人在进行表演前给猴子刮胡子。REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
10月27日，马达加斯加Ambohimangakely举行传统斗鸡比赛。斗鸡是马达加斯加的一项传统娱乐活动，当地人有些以喂养斗鸡和参加斗鸡比赛谋生。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
11月12日，耶路撒冷圣经动物园，大雪中聚集在一起的火烈鸟。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
11月17日，英格兰北部法尔恩群岛，两只海豹在水中相拥接吻。REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
