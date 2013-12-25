路透年度图片(动物类) Animals of 2013
2013年1月24日，以色列南部，一群八哥鸟飞过农田。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
1月29日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺雅茨克，一只8岁的雌性黑猩猩在动物园内擦拭居住的笼子玻璃。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2月13日，美国佛罗里达州，一头天生后腿畸形的小猪“克里斯•培根”(Chris P.Bacon)依靠兽医为它特制的轮椅行走。 REUTERS/Scott Audette
3月5日，中国杭州，一只小白鼠被竹叶青蛇吞在嘴里，一只同伴上演极限“营救”。REUTERS/Stringer
3月25日，英国伦敦自然历史博物馆举办名为“美艳蝴蝶”展览会，一只蓝色大闪蝶在一个女孩的鼻尖上驻足。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
4月18日，肯尼亚内罗毕，一只觅食的鹳。REUTERS/Noor Khamis
6月25日，美国加州，一名狗狗美容师为爱犬设计造型。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
7月18日，墨西哥墨西哥城，两只狗狗将头探出车门张望。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月18日，2013台湾生物科技大展在台北举行，利用转基因技术培育成的荧光“神仙鱼”。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
7月23日，西班牙马德里，一头豹子打哈欠。 REUTERS/Juan Medina
7月25日，奥地利因斯布鲁克，一头乳牛在草地上享受日光浴。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
7月29日，黎巴嫩小村Kfar Kila，一只乌龟在在泥沙中艰难爬行。 REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
8月21日，英国伦敦动物园进行年度动物体检，一只蜡白猴树蛙被放在体重计上称体重。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
9月10日，山东青岛野生动物园，一只用来测量幼豹自然本能发展状况的兔子成功躲避幼豹的袭击。REUTERS/Stringer
9月23日，四川成都大熊猫繁殖研究基地，熊猫幼崽憨态可掬。 REUTERS/China Daily
9月29日，美国加州“冲浪之城”亨廷顿，一只参加第五届狗狗冲浪赛的选手“候场”。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10月7日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，主人在表演前为猴子剃须。 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
10月27日，马达加斯加Ambohimangakely，两只斗鸡在传统斗鸡比赛中“对峙”。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
11月12日，耶路撒冷圣经动物园，雪中的火烈鸟。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
11月17日，英格兰北部法尔恩群岛，两只海豹在水中相拥接吻。 REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
下一个
圣诞老人季 Santa season
(Reuters) -
普京赦免前石油寡头 Khodorkovsky Freed from Putin
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯总统普京12月20日签署总统令，特赦俄罗斯原能源巨头尤科斯公司总裁霍多尔科夫斯基。
红色教育下的“民主中学” The Teachings of Mao
(Reuters) -
路透年度图片(体育类) sport of 2013
(Reuters) - 路透社公布2013年度体育类最佳图片，展现体育竞技之美。
精选图集
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.