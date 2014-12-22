路透年度图片--动物类
1月21日，美国纽约，一只北美红雀在雪中矗立在枝头上。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
11月30日，广州番禺，自然保护公园内栖息的火烈鸟。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
8月17日，广东广州，全球唯一存活的广州长隆野生动物世界大熊猫三胞胎呆在恒温箱内。三胞胎大熊猫出生已满20天，并初显经典的黑白毛色。REUTERS/Stringer
1月20日，日本长野县地狱谷猴园，日本猕(也称雪猴)猴泡温泉。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
1月2日，英国切斯特动物园，一名保育研究员在一年一度的动物体检中观察一只盘踞在铅笔上的蜥蜴。REUTERS/Phil Noble
12月9日，澳大利亚悉尼塔龙加动物园庆祝圣诞节，长颈鹿准备吃圣诞大餐。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月13日，云南昆明一家野生动物园，三个月大的猕猴宝宝吮吸脚趾。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
10月10日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克市Royev Ruchey动物园，一名员工喂一只长鼻浣熊幼仔喝奶。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
12月4日，澳大利亚灯塔海滩，游客查看自己骑骆驼的照片。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
10月8日，美国阿拉斯加契凯特白头鹰保护区，一只白头鹰站在树上。 REUTERS/Bob Strong
10月31日，澳大利亚悉尼塔龙加动物园，一只西部低地大猩猩抱着幼仔。 REUTERS/David Gray
10月14日，津巴布韦万基国家公园，大象群在一处水坑准备饮水。津巴布韦当局称，盗猎者为取象牙，向万基国家公园大象饮水的水池内投入氰化物，导致约100头动物死亡。 REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
