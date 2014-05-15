越南排华浪潮 Anti-China riots in Vietnam
越南排华事件愈演愈烈，继南部发生工厂被侵入和焚烧事件后，中部亦有台商工厂被袭击，并造成人员伤亡。(2014年5月14日，越南工人在平阳省工业区集会抗议。) REUTERS/Stringer
游行示威者放火烧了一些大陆以及台湾在越企业，并洗劫了数百家企业。(越南平阳省，一名韩企雇员在厂区内向示威者示意停止破坏。) REUTERS/CDVN
此次排华运动正值中国近期在中国南海争议海域设置钻油平台使两国关系紧张之际。(一家中国工厂的标志被损坏。) REUTERS/CDVN
近日中国将一座大型石油钻井平台移入西沙群岛附近的水域后，越南对此表示抗议并与中国舰船在该争议海域发生摩擦。(一名中资鞋厂的保安巡视被烧毁的厂房。)REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
至少有15个工厂被烧，数百工厂被洗劫，当地媒体还称有保安和未确认身份的“外国专家”被袭击.据初步估计，这些工厂的损失至少有数十亿美元。(被烧毁的中资鞋厂厂房。) REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
据报道，平阳省只要挂出“中文招牌”的厂房或银行，几乎都被砸毁。(消防人员在中资鞋厂内灭火。) REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
示威者看到“写汉文”的工厂就破坏大门、砸毁生产设备，抢走成品。(一名男子观望被烧毁的中资鞋厂。)REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
越南政府已经派出防暴警察和军队处理暴力事件，但工业园内所有工厂仍旧关闭。REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
中国驻越南大使馆网站发布，近期越南反华势力不断组织示威活动，在胡志明市发生针对中资企业的打砸事件。 REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
中国驻越南大使馆再次特别提醒在越南中资企业和人员做好安全防范工作，尽量减少不必要的外出。(示威者在中资鞋厂内打出抗议条幅。) REUTERS/Stringer
中国外交部长王毅在与美国国务卿克里通电话时表示，敦促美方客观公允看待，恪守有关承诺，谨言慎行，避免助长有关方面的挑免助长有关方面的挑衅行为。(示威者手举越南国旗参与抗议活动。) REUTERS/Stringer
近日从越南返回中国的机票紧张，所有航班机票都已售罄。(一架中国航班即将在胡志明新山一机场降落。 ) REUTERS/Jacob Thomsen
中国海事局3日发布航行警告禁止船只进入“海洋石油981”号区域，但越南海警船干扰作业，海事局5日扩大禁行半径中国执法船增至80艘。7日中国海警船与越南船撞击，中方船全部撤下炮衣准备随时开火。(5月14日，一艘中国海岸警卫more
中越两国数十艘船舰在西沙海域对峙，一度碰撞，是中越近年来最严重冲突。 REUTERS/Nguyen Minh
