盘点APEC表情
2014年11月11日，亚太经合组织第22次领导人非正式会议第一阶段会议在北京怀柔雁栖湖会议中心举行，中国国家主席习近平欢迎美国总统奥巴马。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月11日，中国国家主席习近平在北京雁栖湖国际会议中心欢迎前来与会的APEC各经济体领导人，日本首相安倍晋三在握手后离开。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平和夫人彭丽媛在北京国家游泳中心(水立方)举行宴会，欢迎出席亚太经合组织第二十二次领导人非正式会议的各成员经济体领导人、代表及配偶。 REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novmore
11月10日，习近平和夫人彭丽媛与APEC各经济体领导人及配偶集体合影。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
各国领导人及其配偶身穿产自苏州吴江的宋锦拍摄“全家福”。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
11月10日，习近平夫妇欢迎新西兰总理约翰·基夫妇。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平夫妇欢迎新加坡总理李显龙夫妇。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平夫妇欢迎美国总统奥巴马。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
习近平夫妇欢迎中国香港特别行政区行政长官梁振英。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平夫妇欢迎日本首相安倍晋三。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平在人民大会堂应约会见日本首相安倍晋三。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平在人民大会堂的中韩双边合作文件签字仪式上与韩国总统朴槿惠握手。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月9日，习近平在人民大会堂与加拿大总理哈珀握手。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
11月9日，习近平在北京钓鱼台国宾馆会见俄罗斯总统普京。 REUTERS/How Hwee Yong/Pool
北京进入APEC时间
以“共建面向未来的亚太伙伴关系”为主题的亚太经合组织(APEC)北京会议开幕，北京进入APEC时间。
