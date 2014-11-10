北京进入APEC时间
亚太经合组织(APEC)第二十二次领导人非正式会议于2014年11月10日至11日在北京举行，主题是“共建面向未来的亚太伙伴关系”。(摄于11月6日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月9日，2014年APEC工商领导人峰会在北京国家会议中心举行，中国国家主席习近平出席开幕式并发表题为《谋求持久发展 共筑亚太梦想》的主旨演讲。 REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
11月10日，APEC工商领导人峰会举行讨论。 REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
11月10日，中国国家主席习近平在北京人民大会堂会见韩国总统朴槿惠。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平会见越南国家主席张晋创。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平会见马来西亚总理纳吉布。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，习近平在人民大会堂应约会见日本首相安倍晋三。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月10日，美国总统奥巴马乘坐专机抵达北京，展开为期3天的中国行程，将出席亚太经合组织领导人非正式会议，并与习近平会面。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
11月9日，习近平在钓鱼台国宾馆会见俄罗斯总统普京。 REUTERS/How Hwee Yong/Pool
11月9日，习近平在北京人民大会堂会见新加坡总理李显龙。 REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
11月9日，习近平会见泰国总理巴育。 REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
11月9日，俄罗斯总统普京与日本首相安倍晋三举行双边会晤。REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
11月9日，港特别行政区行政长官梁振英参加APEC工商领导人峰会。 REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
11月8日，美国国务卿克里在北京访问期间与10名中国商界领袖举行会谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
11月7日，中国外交部长王毅在国家会议中心会见美国国务卿克里。 REUTERS/Nicholas Kamm/Pool
