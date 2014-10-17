苹果发布新品 库克打“中国牌”Apple
2014年10月16日，美国加州库比蒂诺，苹果公司首席执行官蒂姆·库克在总部主持发布会，发布包括新款iPad Air、iPad mini、iMac在内多款新品。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
在发布会上，苹果公司几乎为每一个系列都推出了新产品，其中包括更为轻薄、运算速度更快的iPad Air2。(苹果全球营销高级副总裁菲尔·席勒在发布会上介绍产品。) REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad Air厚度为6.1毫米，相比之前一代iPad Air薄了18%，即使两个叠摞在一起依然要比第一代iPad薄，售价499美元起。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果全球营销高级副总裁菲尔·席勒在发布会上介绍产品详细配置，拥有Touch ID指纹识别。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
全新800万像素摄像头以及慢动作和延时拍摄功能。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
产品详细配置。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果并没有为用户提供更换iPad的新理由，iPad Air 2总体来看就是iPad Air的优化版本。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果公司还发布了拥有“视网膜”高清显示屏的新款台式机iMac，并宣布了一系列重大系统软件更新。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
配备27英寸视网膜显示屏的新款iMac一体机，其显示分辨率达到了5,120 x 2,880像素也就是5K，售价2,499美元。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
此外，苹果正式开放下载了新一代桌面系统OS X Yosemite。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果CEO库克介绍iPhone 6发布会后的情况，多次提到中国。在提及Apple Watch时，库克甚至拿出一张中国时尚杂志封面来介绍受欢迎程度。该封面为中国超模刘雯，她的手腕上带了一款Apple Watch。 REUmore
苹果股价当日连续第五个交易日收低，跑输大盘。苹果推出的多款新品亮点不多，拖累其股价走弱。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果高级副总裁费德里吉(Craig Federighi)在发布会上介绍产品情况。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
目前iOS 8的使用现状。苹果iOS 8的占有率已达到所有iOS用户的48%，而目前iOS 7的占有率为46%，更早的系统占据了6%。而竞争对手Android在系统升级方面的表现显然更加糟糕，用户升级的数量和频率都比较低more
新款iMac台式电脑。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
