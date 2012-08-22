苹果成美国史上市值最高公司 Apple Biggest-Ever US Company
苹果股价8月20日跳升2.6%，市值突破6,200亿美元，超越微软在1999年互联网繁荣时期创下的纪录，成为有史以来美国公司市值的最高水平。但若经通胀因素调整，微软当年所创纪录仍未被打破。(2月18日，上海苹果专卖店的标more
苹果股价8月迄今上涨近9%，华尔街预计其将在9月12日推出最新版iPhone。(2012年6月11日，旧金山，苹果CEO蒂姆·库克出席苹果全球开发者大会。) REUTERS/Stephen Lam
2012年6月15日，在巴西圣保罗时装周上，一名观众使用iPad拍摄设计师Gloria Coelho的时装发布会。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
2012年5月14日，美国纽约，纹身爱好者戴夫·赫班(Dave Hurban)将四枚磁铁植入自己的手腕中，用来吸住iPod Nano，以方便携带。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
2012年3月15日，苹果新一代iPad在全球10个国家和地区公开发售，美国加州计算机修理公司iFixit.com派出专家拆解新iPad，并率先在网站上发表拆机文。(摄于澳大利亚墨尔本) REUTERS/iFixit.cmore
2010年7月3日，法国巴黎歌剧院，苹果员工在新开业的专卖店外面欢迎顾客。 REUTERS/Thomas White
2012年2月29日，上海浦东的一家苹果专卖店。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2011年12月6日，上海，iPad屏幕显示出参加世界精英模特大赛的选手照片。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2011年10月19日，苹果前首席执行官史蒂夫•乔布斯的画像悬挂在俄罗斯莫斯科的联邦大厦上。身患癌症的乔布斯于10月6日去世，终年56岁。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
2011年7月22日，北京，iPhone(左)与冒牌机的对比图。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2011年5月7日，香港，人们示威抗议苹果和富士康。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2010年8月27日，英国伦敦，一名男子进入苹果旗舰店。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2012年6月14日，国际玩具展在东京举行，日本公司Takara Tomy的电子音乐花，连接到iphone等外部音乐播放器后，它可以随着音乐声而变换花瓣颜色和扭动自己的枝干。REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2012年3月16日，德国慕尼黑，人们在苹果专卖店前面等待购买新一代iPad。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
2012年3月7日，美国旧金山，苹果CEO蒂姆·库克在一次公司活动上发表讲话。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
下一个
24小时时事新闻(8月22日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
摄影技法：剪影 Photo focus: Silhouette
(Reuters) -剪影照片是指包含被拍摄者、物体或场景外形轮廓的照片，被摄体本身往往是黑色的，不包含任何细节。剪影照片可以突出主体，表现人物外形姿态。
金正恩视察军队 Kim Jong-un Visited Troops 2012
(Reuters) -朝鲜中央通讯社报道称，朝鲜领导人金正恩视察前线部队，提醒军队勿忘对抗韩国挑衅的“圣战”职责。
24小时时事新闻(8月21日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
