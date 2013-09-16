韩国发明可折叠汽车 "Armadillo-T" Foldable Car
2013年9月2日，可折叠电动汽车“犰狳-T”(Armadillo-T)在韩国首尔面世。只要在智能手机上轻轻一点，“犰狳-T”便可自助停车并将车身收拢近一半，大大节省了停车空间。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
这款车因模拟动物犰狳面对捕食者威胁时卷成球形的特征，被命名为“犰狳-T”。在当今城市交通拥堵的情况下，可折叠汽车能够很好的节约空间。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
在停车时，“犰狳-T”的车身后部可折叠并收拢到前面，此时车身长度几乎减半，仅剩1.65米。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
负责研发的韩国科学技术院(KAIST)教授Suh In-soo表示，犰狳-T”可在街道和建筑物的每个角落停放，包括公寓、商场和超市。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
为了使车身更加紧凑，折叠车的后视镜被微型数码相机取代。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
基于Windows的电脑系统能与驾驶员的智能手机连接，以实现自助停车。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
“犰狳-T”充电10分钟可行驶100公里，最大时速为60公里。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
由于“犰狳-T”在防撞等方面不符合法定标准，因此无法合法在韩国上路行驶。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Suh In-soo教授表示，韩国应当放宽微型车规定，让此类车不受防撞规定限制，因为这种车型的速度相对较低。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
