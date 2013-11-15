版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 15日 星期五 14:34 BJT

血浴阿舒拉节 Ashura festival

A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festival in Yangon, November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the seventh century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Minzayar

A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as they beat their foreheads during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashura procession in Kabul, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic sword as he is seen covered with blood during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, during a Muharram procession by Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

