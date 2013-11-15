血浴阿舒拉节 Ashura festival
A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festival imore
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashmore
A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the omore
Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 20more
Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northermore
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the religimore
The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in more
Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as theymore
Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashura pmore
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013.more
A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic sword more
Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's smore
A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs Novembemore
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omore
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his supportmore
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013more
Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead omore
Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura processimore
Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 1more
A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, more
A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashurmore
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Omore
Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremonmore
