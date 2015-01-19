亚洲杯中的中国球迷
中国队在本届亚洲杯上的惊艳表现使得中国球迷成为看台上一道独特的风景线。(1月18日，2015年亚洲杯小组赛B组展开小组赛末轮的争夺，中国队在澳大利亚堪培拉对阵朝鲜队。) REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
1月18日，2015年亚洲杯小组赛B组展开小组赛末轮的争夺，中国队在澳大利亚堪培拉对阵朝鲜队，球迷挥舞中国国旗。中国队2-1战胜朝鲜队，以小组赛全胜的战绩挺进淘汰赛。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
一名球迷观看中国队对阵朝鲜队时用喇叭喊口号。REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
在中国队对阵朝鲜队的比赛上，球迷的T恤衫上印有“中国加油”字样。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
在中国队对阵朝鲜队的比赛上，一名球迷头戴狼面具。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
在中国队对阵朝鲜队的比赛上，一名球迷脸上贴着国旗。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
在中国队对阵朝鲜队的比赛上，中国球迷在观众席上打气加油。REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
在中国队对阵朝鲜队的比赛上，中国球迷等待球赛开始。REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
1月14日，亚洲杯B组比赛在澳大利亚布里斯班举行，中国队以2比1击败乌兹别克斯坦队以小组第一出线，(由左至右)球员蒿俊闵、郑智及门将王大雷庆祝球队获胜。REUTERS/Edgar Su
在中国队与乌兹别克斯坦队的比赛上，中国球迷举着标语牌。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
在中国队与乌兹别克斯坦队的比赛上，一名球迷举着国旗。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
在中国队与乌兹别克斯坦队的比赛上，一名球迷脸上涂着国旗。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
在中国队与乌兹别克斯坦队的比赛上，一名球迷头上插满国旗旗帜。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
1月10日，亚洲杯B组中国队1-0战胜沙特队，中国球迷挥舞国旗。REUTERS/Edgar Su
在中国队对阵沙特队的比赛上，中国球迷等待球赛开始。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
