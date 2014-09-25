亚运会奖牌榜中国强势领跑 Asian Games
仁川亚运会赛事正酣，中国军团保持强劲势头，继续领跑奖牌榜。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
9月24日，礼仪小姐和旗手等待颁奖仪式。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
刘咏诗(上)在女子花剑团体赛中对阵韩国选手南贤熙，最终中国队获得银牌。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
中国选手王仪涵以2比0战胜印尼选手，晋级羽毛球女单比赛下一轮。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
观众观看男子沙排印尼对阵阿富汗的比赛。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
9月23日，孙杨在男子400米自由泳上将朴泰桓斩落马下，夺取金牌。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
中国选手商春松夺得女子体操个人全能亚军。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
中国队获得花游团体自选项目冠军，最终包揽花样游泳项目三金。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
9月22日，中华台北选手Lin Tseng Nung参加女子体操团体决赛。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
中国羽毛球女队以三个2比1的比分，直落三盘战胜东道主韩国女队，拿下本届亚运会首枚羽毛球金牌。(王适娴征战第三盘单打。) REUTERS/Olivia Harris
9月21日，中国队在男子自行车团体追逐赛中夺冠。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
9月21日，以新人为主的中国体操男队在男团决赛中获得铜牌，未能实现亚运会男子团体11连冠。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
韩国选手徐熙菊参加女子剑术枪术全能决赛。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国沙排女队马圆圆/夏欣怡组合迎战韩国队。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
9月20日，日本选手参加花样游泳女子双人赛。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
