亚洲太空竞赛 Asian Space Race
2012年6月9日，执行中国首次载人交会对接任务的神舟九号飞船、长征2F火箭组合体已从酒泉卫星发射中心载人航天发射场技术区垂直转运至发射区。REUTERS/China Daily
2013年8月27日，日本宇宙航空研究开发机构(JAXA)原定于下午在鹿儿岛县肝付町的内之浦宇宙空间观测所发射新型固体燃料火箭“艾普斯龙”(Epsilon)1号机，因火箭所载计算机数据传送到地面控制中心出现0.07秒的时more
2013年8月4日，日本在鹿儿岛县种子岛宇宙中心用H2B火箭发射第四艘“鹳”号无人货运飞船，用于向国际空间站运送各类补给和科研物资。“鹳”号无人货运飞船，搭载有约5.4吨物资，除供应宇航员的食物、饮用水和日用品之外，还搭more
2010年6月2日，载有3名宇航员的俄罗斯“联盟TMA-17”飞船返回舱，在哈萨克斯坦东北部杰兹卡兹甘市附近顺利着陆，结束了历时163天的太空之旅任务。三名宇航员分别是俄罗斯的奥列格·科托夫、美国的蒂莫西·克里默和日本的more
2012年4月13日，朝鲜在平安北道的西海卫星发射场使用银河3号运载火箭发射光明星3号卫星，但火箭在发射数分钟后即碎成数片并坠毁。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
朝鲜工程师对位于发射台的银河3号火箭进行检查。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2009年4月5日 朝鲜宣布在咸镜北道花台郡舞水端里的卫星发射基地使用“银河2号”运载火箭发射了“光明星2号”实验通讯卫星。 REUTERS/GeoEye
Workers of Korea Aerospace Research Institute prepare to set up Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1 (KSLV-1), or Naromore
2009年8月25日，韩国首次发射“罗老”号，火箭点火成功，但整流罩分离异常，没能把卫星送入轨道。 REUTERS/Korea Pool
2010年6月10日，“罗老”号再次发射，升空两分多钟后与地面失去联系，随后爆炸坠毁。 REUTERS/Korea Pool
2012年10月26日，“罗老”号第三次尝试发射，但因一级火箭与发射台之间连接器上一个密封阀破裂，推迟发射。 REUTERS/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout
