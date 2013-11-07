亚洲太空竞赛 Asian Space Race

Workers of Korea Aerospace Research Institute prepare to set up Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1 (KSLV-1), or Naro-1, South Korea's first space rocket, on its launch pad at Naro Space Centre in Goheung, about 485 km (301 miles) south of Seoul, June 7, 2010. South Korea plans to relaunch its first space rocket Naro on June 9, the second attempt after it failed to enter its target orbit in August last year, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology said on Monday. REUTERS/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout

Close